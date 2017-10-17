NLCS Schedule 2017: Cubs vs. Dodgers Game 3 TV Coverage and Predictions

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Could the Chicago Cubs' World Series defense be coming to an end?

After battling to edge the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series, the Cubs have gone down two games in the 2017 NLCS against the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers. Now they will need to rely on the comfortable confines of Wrigley Field to break out of their slump and get back into this series.

Want to catch the action? Check out how you can tune in for Game 3.

NLCS Game 3 Viewing Schedule

When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET

Television: TBS

Live Stream: TBS Live

Game 3 Preview

The Cubs had no problems scoring runs after the All-Star break, leading MLB with a whopping 423 runs in that span. Yet the bats have gone cold this postseason.

The team is averaging under three runs a night in seven games, with nine of those coming in the ALDS Game 5 triumph over Washington. Granted, a decrease in scoring is expected when facing aces like Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, but Chicago's current pace simply is not going to cut it.

Not when the Cubs' pitching has been down all season. After leading baseball with a 3.15 team ERA a year ago, Chicago's pitching dropped to a 3.95 mark in 2017. In the postseason, the team's ERA is 4.01.

The Cubs need several key guys to start hitting, including Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, who are both batting below .200 in the playoffs. Javier Baez is the most floundering Cub at the moment, per ESPN Stats and Info:

On the other hand, the Dodgers have been excellent this postseason with five straight wins.

They will trot out Yu Darvish in Game 3, which is a testament to the team's rotation depth. In a limited sample size, Darvish has been great against the current Cubs lineup. Bryant is 0-for-3, as Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Addison Russell are also hitless. Ben Zobrist is a brutal 2-for-12. Rizzo is the only Chicago hitter with much success, having smacked a two-run double off of Darvish.

That is not a good sign for Chicago, especially since it has yet to score a run off of Los Angeles' bullpen.

Yet Kyle Hendricks will look to lift the Cubs back into this series.

The righty has an exceptional playoff resume, which typically makes him a surefire option to boost this Chicago team. However, he was lit up for nine hits and four runs in just four innings in Game 5 against Washington. That is not normal for Hendricks, who entered the game with sick numbers, per MLB Network:

Was his last start simply an anomaly? Perhaps, but he will have to take care of Justin Turner in order to shut down the Dodgers lineup, as the third baseman is turning in an MVP-type postseason performance.

He is batting .429 in October, hitting two homers and driving in 10 runs in the process. Need clutch hits? Turner is fresh off of a three-run walk-off shot to end Game 2, as he is hitting .375 in the NLCS. Per Sporting News' Ryan M. Spaeder, Turner is actually one of the best playoff hitters of all time:

Turner is 2-for-7 lifetime against Hendricks, including a homer and three RBI.

Chicago was pretty solid at home, 48-33, which was good for third-best in the NL. They have run into the league's top two road teams during the regular season, though, in Los Angeles and Washington. The Dodgers were 47-34 away from home in 2017, which could neutralize Chicago's home-field advantage.

There is something to be said about postseason experience, particularly since the Cubs have now played in the NLCS for three straight years. The Dodgers have been snakebitten in the playoffs, but this year just feels different.

Chicago is hanging on like never before, while Los Angeles is surging and finding ways to win games with offense and pitching. Until the Cubs can prove they can hit this postseason, it is hard to pick them over Darvish and the Dodgers. Expect a close one, but look for the road team to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Statistics are courtesy of MLB.com unless noted otherwise.