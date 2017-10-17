    Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's Suspension Reportedly Lifted by Giants

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 04: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie #41 of the New York Giants in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 4, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Giants 24-14. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
    Rob Leiter/Getty Images

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's indefinite suspension has been lifted, and he will rejoin the team this week.

    On Monday, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said he planned to meet with DRC this week to discuss his status with the team, per NJ.com's James Kratch, who confirmed an ESPN report that the meeting was set to take place Tuesday.

            

