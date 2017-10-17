Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's Suspension Reportedly Lifted by Giants

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's indefinite suspension has been lifted, and he will rejoin the team this week.

On Monday, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said he planned to meet with DRC this week to discuss his status with the team, per NJ.com's James Kratch, who confirmed an ESPN report that the meeting was set to take place Tuesday.

