Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler: Latest Rumors, Preview for WWE SmackDown Oct. 17

A Hell in a Cell rematch highlights Tuesday's WWE SmackDown as Bobby Roode takes on Dolph Ziggler in Seattle.

The last time these two rivals meet in the ring, The Glorious One came out on top. Roode's win, though, comes with an asterisk. He illegally held Ziggler's tights during the three-count.

Their first go-around was one of the most underwhelming bouts on the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view earlier this month. Roode will be looking to make a better impression. Ziggler will have the chance to provide proof that his claims of being an unmatched in-ring performer aren't just hot air.

Elsewhere on the show, WWE champ Jinder Mahal has something big to announce, Sami Zayn has more to say, and the U.S. titleholder Baron Corbin will step into the ring.

The blue brand's latest episode has its share of unanswered questions. What news does Mahal have for the WWE Universe? Is he banged up? Where is Breezango's investigation heading next?

The SmackDown preview on WWE.com, backstage news and a look at the current storylines provide some answers. Tuesday's show will then kick off in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

When Mahal addresses the crowd Tuesday night, he may lay out a challenge to a conqueror from a rival brand. Dave Meltzer reported on Figure Four Online that "Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal, with neither championship at stake, is right now the planned main event for Survivor Series."

And in the meantime, Mahal says he's not hurt as some have speculated. The Maharaja has been seen wearing Kinesio tape at live events, leading some to believe he's dealing with a shoulder injury.

Fan Ryan Sours captured this shot of Mahal with said tape on his shoulder:

In an interview with ESPN.com's Jonathan Selvaraj, though, Mahal refuted that idea: "I don't have an injury. Those are just rumors."

He noted that he wears the tape to help with a muscle imbalance.

If Kofi Kingston and The New Day step into SmackDown on Tuesday, it may be hard to recognize the high-flyer. Kingston teased that he made a big change to his look when he posted an Instagram photo of dreadlocks he cut off:

WWE.com also posted an article about the potential new look for the former tag champ.

SmackDown Streaks

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin have rushed up the tag team ladder. The newly formed duo has yet to lose.

Gable and Benjamin won a four-team battle last week to claim their fourth win in a row, per CageMatch.net. The victory last week earned them a future title shot against The Usos.

It's clear WWE wants Gable and Benjamin to be a force within the division as it has allowed them to steamroll through the opposition so far.

Carmella isn't experiencing anything of the sort. The Princess of Staten Island is falling to the Money in the Bank curse, namely the company pinning a number of losses on her while she holds that infamous briefcase.

After losing to Becky Lynch last Tuesday, she has fallen in three consecutive one-on-one matches, per CageMatch.net. Carmella is now 2-5 since becoming Mrs. Money in the Bank.

Preview

Zayn will step into the spotlight early in the show once more. WWE.com announced on its SmackDown preview that "Sami will address the WWE Universe at the start of SmackDown."

Last time out, he explained why he saved Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell. In a surreal scene, the two longtime rivals then called themselves brothers and embraced. We're poised to see more of his shift into heel status in his latest interview.

Breezango will provide the show's comic relief with another Fashion Files segment.

The Fashion Police are set to dive into a Pulp Fiction theme again. It will be hard to top their work parodying Twin Peaks, but it will be fun to see them try.

The recent long stretch without Fashion Files left SmackDown feeling incomplete.

Corbin will be in action a week after beating AJ Styles to retain the United States Championship. He's not the type of valiant, fighting champion who would issue an open challenge. We're more likely to see him take on some low-level star to keep his momentum going.

Fans can be sure The Lone Wolf will rub his win and the fact that he's champ in everyone's faces.

Roode vs. Ziggler will provide some of the night's in-ring action, as well. The match looked to be happening last week when Roode called out his rival, but The Showoff wanted to delay their collision.

They will now meet in Seattle with Roode looking to shut Ziggler up.

Mahal will likely be the talk of the show thanks to an announcement regarding Survivor Series. The SmackDown preview on WWE.com describes what he has to say as "big news."

Whether it's a challenge to Lesnar from Raw or the formation of his Survivor Series team, Mahal is sure to leave WWE fans abuzz.