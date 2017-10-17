Jermichael Finley: Brett Favre Is Better Fit for Packers Than Colin Kaepernick

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley said Monday that Brett Favre would be a better fit as an injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers than Colin Kaepernick.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Finley shot down the idea of Green Bay signing Kaepernick due to the manner in which he believes the fans would react to his protests during the national anthem, saying, "That would never happen in the state of Wisconsin."

Finley believes the retired Favre could still get the job done if the Packers called upon him, however: "He looks really good, he knows the playbook, he knows the city. I think Brett would be a better fit than Colin Kaepernick. Brett Favre is the best decision for the Packers."

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he is set to undergo surgery that could end his season.

The 48-year-old Favre hasn't played since retiring after the 2010 NFL season spent with the Vikings.

He played for the Packers from 1992 through 2007, becoming one of the most beloved and successful quarterbacks in NFL history.

During his 20-year NFL career, the Pro Football Hall of Famer was an 11-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion.

Favre was essentially pushed out of Green Bay in favor of Rodgers following the 2007 season. That resulted in Favre playing one year with the New York Jets and two with the Vikes before retiring for good.

Like Favre, Rodgers has become a legend in Green Bay with six Pro Bowl nods, two NFL MVP awards and one Super Bowl title to his credit.

Although the Packers are 4-2, their playoff hopes appear bleak without Rodgers in the equation.

While an outside option is possible, every indication is that the Packers will roll with former UCLA standout Brett Hundley as their starter moving forward.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that on Sunday, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Kaepernick is undoubtedly the most accomplished signal-caller available on the free-agent market, but Hundley is far more familiar with McCarthy's offensive system.

Teams have steered clear of Kaepernick—perhaps in part due to his protests during the national anthem last season—prompting him to file a grievance against NFL owners for alleged collusion this week.