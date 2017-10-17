Dean Ambrose Poised to Benefit Most from The Shield's Reunion on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Being the buzzing, devil-may-care member of The Shield again will prove to be Dean Ambrose's elixir.

The dominant trio taking over WWE Raw once more has already transformed him for the better. Ambrose is in the midst of a renaissance thanks to teaming with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

In the early stages of The Shield's second stint together The Lunatic Fringe looks rejuvenated, inspired, like a bird rediscovering flight after its broken wings have healed.

That's going to remain true. The Hounds of Justice roaming the WWE landscape again is going to boost Ambrose's career, even more than it will for Reigns or Rollins.

He first began teaming with Rollins just in time for SummerSlam. Ambrose battled alongside his old brother-in-arms and captured the Raw Tag Team Championship. And suddenly, a guy seemingly on a stationary bike from a booking standpoint had newfound momentum.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers Snoop Dogg Surprises His Old High School Football Team with New Kicks 🔥🔥 Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Will Anyone Catch the Astros or Dodgers in the Second Half? Watch Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Beer Baths to Selfies: How Cavs and Dubs Celebrated Their Way Back to NBA Finals Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: No One Has More at Stake Than Kevin Durant The Future of Baseball Is Bright in New York with Young Stars Conforto and Judge Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4 Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Right Arrow Icon

Ambrose and Rollins clashed with Cesaro and Sheamus several times, producing some of the Raw brand's best contests in the process.

The Shield completed its reformation weeks later when Reigns agreed to fight alongside the tag champs.

On Monday's Raw, the trio went a step further. They donned their old black gear, marched to the ring through the stands and exuded that familiar Shield swagger.

Ambrose beamed.

His promo had extra oomph. His ring work later that night had electricity aplenty. And The Lunatic Fringe's goofiness had been toned down in favor of a return to his previous persona.

As Daily DDT pointed out, this is indeed the ideal version of Ambrose:

On his own, he often veered into zany territory. He was a cross between a barroom brawler and Bugs Bunny. There's no room for that while he's with The Shield, so he's been forced to resume being the group's spark plug and wild card.

Both Reigns and Rollins went on to be bigger stars as solo acts.

While Ambrose did win the world title, his post-Shield run has been underwhelming at times. His feuds with Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and others never caught fire. And while Rollins and Reigns were delivering top-flight matches, the other member of their crew was less consistent in that area.

But fighting alongside his brothers has sparked something in him.

That has already shown up in the form of him nabbing better star ratings from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t the Internet Wrestling Database). Ambrose's scores for the three pay-per-view bouts before he joined forces with Rollins average out to 2.58. He and Rollins have since delivered at SummerSlam (four stars) and No Mercy (4.25).

And now a classic waiting to happen is on its way.

The Shield vs. The Bar, Kane, The Miz and Braun Strowman at Sunday's TLC PPV is going to be a wild, unforgettable funhouse of a match. It's going to be the best thing Ambrose has been a part of in a long time.

Credit: WWE.com

Being a key part of The Hounds of Justice moving forward is going to help Ambrose pile up momentum and reconnect with the crowd.

There's a good chance, too, that he gets a career moment out of it. WWE history says The Shield will break up again. Just about every team does.

If it's Ambrose who stabs his brethren in the back this time around, he will get all the heat and buzz that Rollins got last time around. He'll get a prominent storyline and a newsworthy character shift out of it, as well.

For now, the Cincinnati native has to be thrilled to have such narrative purpose, to be one-third of the hottest act on Raw.