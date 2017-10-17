WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 16

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The October 16 episode of Raw featured the final hype ahead of TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs this Sunday night, including another step in the reunion of The Shield, a shocking return by a potential mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and the re-emergence of Alicia Fox as a prominent member of the women's division—at least for now.

It was a united front by a handful of top heels that may well have been the most lasting story from the broadcast.

As if The Shield did not have enough to contend with at TLC, The Miz, The Bar and Braun Strowman added Kane to the mix, creating what should be an insurmountable challenge for Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins but will ultimately be dispatched of in the main event of the pay-per-view extravaganza.

Those Superstars represent the night's biggest losers while their opponents, The Hounds of Justice, were the biggest winners of the broadcast.

Who else joined them in those distinctions?