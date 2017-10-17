WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 16October 17, 2017
WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 16
The October 16 episode of Raw featured the final hype ahead of TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs this Sunday night, including another step in the reunion of The Shield, a shocking return by a potential mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and the re-emergence of Alicia Fox as a prominent member of the women's division—at least for now.
It was a united front by a handful of top heels that may well have been the most lasting story from the broadcast.
As if The Shield did not have enough to contend with at TLC, The Miz, The Bar and Braun Strowman added Kane to the mix, creating what should be an insurmountable challenge for Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins but will ultimately be dispatched of in the main event of the pay-per-view extravaganza.
Those Superstars represent the night's biggest losers while their opponents, The Hounds of Justice, were the biggest winners of the broadcast.
Who else joined them in those distinctions?
Winner: The Shield
Sierra. Hotel. India. Echo. Lima. Delta.
Shield.
Monday night, the tactical gear-wearing trio of Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose drew chants of "This is awesome" as they made their way through the fans in Portland, surrounded Kurt Angle in the squared circle and gave every member of the WWE Universe flashbacks to their original reign of dominance from 2012-14.
There was an electricity in the air that other acts cannot replicate, a genuine excitement for the reunited trio.
Ambrose and Rollins would go on to victory over Sheamus and Cesaro later in the night, while Reigns fell to Strowman inside a steel cage when Kane inexplicably returned to attack him, but the individual fates of the Superstars were of little importance.
Monday's show brought back that nostalgic feeling, the sense of excitement for a full-on Shield reunion, complete with the original music, gear and entrance.
Now it will be up to WWE Creative to ensure the reunion of The Shield does not descend into a nostalgia act that serves its purpose for a hot minute before bad booking and questionable decision-making lands it in mediocrity.
Loser: Cruiserweight Continuity
Noam Dar, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari banded together to help Enzo Amore beat down new cruiserweight champion Kalisto and Mustafa Ali on Monday night in a bit of storytelling that made as much sense as an entry four deep into the Friday the 13th film series.
The heels were omnipresent during the massive beatdown of Amore that occurred a few weeks ago. They were eager to help out in the lumberjack match that prevented the Certified G from running and, ultimately, cost him the title.
Just one week later, though, the heels were taking orders from Amore like he was their daddy, gleefully pounding away at anyone who confronted Amore.
What...the...hell?
The complete and utter abandonment of storyline continuity is exactly the type of creative blunder the writing team would make with the cruiserweight division, then wonder weeks later why no one gives a damn about a match between Ali and Gulak.
If WWE Creative cannot be bothered to care about what it is doing, why should fans invest their time and energy in guys and stories that management cannot keep straight?
It is insulting to the viewer and the performer, and it shows a lack of concentration on the product they are charged with writing.
Winner: Alicia Fox
Alicia Fox brawling with Sasha Banks, then losing to her in a match Monday night, is a hell of a lot better than the whole lot of nothing she had been doing before.
The announcement that she will battle The Boss on Sunday night during the TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs Kickoff Show only added to a night in which she was a clear winner.
This is the same Fox who had been abandoned and left in a creative abyss for the last year, making random television appearances and losing just about every match in which she competed.
Even if this is a brief push, designed only to set her up for defeat Sunday night, the fact she was given something interesting to do Monday night—as opposed to being "Superstar No. 3" in a backstage vignette aimed at getting someone else over—is a vast improvement and enough for "winner" status.
Losers: The Miz, The Bar, Braun Strowman and Kane
If ever there was an instance in which WWE management was unapologetically building up a heel contingency just to get beaten down at a pay-per-view, the alliance of The Miz, The Bar, Braun Strowman and Kane are it.
That group is so screwed come Sunday, when The Shield will overcome the odds and win the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match, that it is almost funny to see the lengths to which WWE Creative was willing to go to get them over as a force on Raw.
The writers literally dusted off Kane, in the middle of a mayoral campaign, to help put The Shield over Sunday.
What is next? The return of Mark Henry? Is WWE going to pull Great Khali out of mothballs for the second time this year? What are Demolition or Warlord and Barbarian doing right now? How many members of The Dungeon of Doom can be flown into the show Sunday?
WWE has a problem with credible heels already.
Throwing them all together on a nonsensical makeshift team, for no reason other than to put over Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins, is the same stupid mistake WWE Creative would have made back in 2010. It actually made that mistake, sacrificing Nexus to put John Cena over at SummerSlam.
The decision was denounced then but, because internet favorites such as Rollins and Ambrose are involved here, the obliteration of a monster heel team like the one compiled Monday night will be forgiven.
Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Strowman and Kane's credibility is about to be shot and for that, they are the undisputed biggest losers from the October 16 episode of Raw.