EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 8

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Leroy Sane of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Stoke City at Etihad Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
    The Premier League's return from the latest international break brought the excitement and drama we all crave.

    Centre-backs suffered as attackers reigned supreme, and shock resultssuch as Crystal Palace's victory over Chelsea, and Watford's win over Arsenal—jostled for headline space with Manchester City's seven-goal demolition of Stoke City.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

    Goalkeepers

    Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) shakes hands with Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on Octobe
    The gap between first (David De Gea) and the rest is now a chasm. The Spaniard's brilliant performance at Anfield in the 0-0 draw, inclusive of one unbelievable save from Joel Matip, widens the distance between himself and the chasing pack.

    Jonas Lossl's latest error sees him tumble again, while Hugo Lloris' brilliance against AFC Bournemouth is rewarded with a spot in the top 10.

    Biggest rise: Lukasz Fabianski (+1)

    Biggest fall: Jonas Lossl (-5)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    2Nick Pope (Stay)Burnley
    3Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    4Thibaut Courtois (Stay)Chelsea
    5Hugo Lloris (New!)Tottenham
    6Rob Elliot (Stay)
    		Newcastle United
    7Jordan Pickford (Stay)Everton
    8Asmir Begovic (New!)AFC Bournemouth
    9Lukasz Fabianski (+1)Swansea City
    10Jonas Lossl (-5)Huddersfield Town

    Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Joe Gomez of Liverpool battle for possession during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 14, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by
    Last round's top four right-backs all performed very well this week, so no changes there, but Joe Gomez's man-of-the-match performance against Manchester United sees him move up into fifth.

    Kieran Trippier continues his steady climb following another...well, steady performance on Saturday. Tommy Smith was the best of a bad bunch as Huddersfield Town lost again, but that's not saying an awful lot, and he's really clinging on down there.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-2)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    2Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    3Matthew Lowton (Stay)Burnley
    4Kiko Femenia (Stay)Watford
    5Joe Gomez (+3)Liverpool
    6Cedric Soares (-1)Southampton
    7Kieran Trippier (+3)
    		Tottenham Hotspur
    8Hector Bellerin (-2)Arsenal
    9Victor Moses (-2)Chelsea
    10Tommy Smith (-1)Huddersfield Town

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: A dejected looking Marcos Alonso of Chelsea covers his face during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Ima
    Apologies, but the left-back section's a bit boring this week.

    Ben Davies was ill, Sead Kolasinac didn't look fit and Stephen Ward put in a below-par showing. None are overtaken, though, as Marcos Alonso's Chelsea lost to Palace and Ryan Bertrand looked average against Newcastle.

    That Javi Manquillo comes in at sixth speaks to the troubles we're having in finding quality for this position at the moment.

    Biggest rise: None

    Biggest fall: Danilo (-2)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Ben Davies (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Sead Kolasinac (Stay)Arsenal
    3Stephen Ward (Stay)Burnley
    4Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    5Ryan Bertrand (Stay)Southampton
    6Javi Manquillo (New!)Newcastle United
    7Kieran Gibbs (Stay)West Bromwich Albion
    8Danilo (-2)Manchester City
    9Charlie Daniels (-1)AFC Bournemouth
    10Christian Fuchs (New!)Leicester City

    Centre-Backs

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Nick Pope of Burnley and James Tarkowski of Burnley celebrate victory together after the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on October 1, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/G
    Eric Bailly's absence from Manchester United's matchday squad on Saturday means two things: First, Phil Jones took centre stage, shone again and moves up three; and second, James Tarkowski's latest good performance lifts him to the top of the rankings, replacing the Ivorian.

    Ben Mee made a rare mistake and moves down as a result, while John Stones' superb form continues and he moves into second. Tottenham's collective all move up after securing a clean sheet, while Nicolas Otamendi's surprising error-free run is rewarded too.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Zanka (-9)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1James Tarkowski (+1)Burnley
    2John Stones (+2)Manchester City
    3Eric Bailly (-2)Manchester United
    4Phil Jones (+3)Manchester United
    5Ben Mee (-2)Burnley
    6Cesar Azpilicueta (-1)Chelsea
    7Jan Vertonghen (+2)Tottenham Hotspur
    8Jamaal Lascelles (+2)Newcastle United
    9Toby Alderweireld (+3)Tottenham Hotspur
    10Nicolas Otamendi (+3)Manchester City 
    11Davinson Sanchez (+3)Tottenham Hotspur
    12Christopher Schindler (-6)Huddersfield Town
    13Kurt Zouma (-5)Stoke City
    14Maya Yoshida (-3)Southampton
    15Ciaran Clark (Stay)Newcastle United
    16Lewis Dunk (+1)
    		Brighton & Hove Albion
    17Federico Fernandez (New!)Swansea City
    18Christian Kabasele (New!)Watford
    19Harry Maguire (New!)Leicester City
    20Zanka (-9)Huddersfield Town

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Stoke City at Etihad Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
    Unsurprisingly, Kevin De Bruyne retains his No. 1 ranking after blowing Stoke City to smithereens. He has been the best player in the Premier League through eight gameweeks, and no one else is really close.

    Paul Pogba will drop out of the rankings next week if he doesn't return to the Manchester United XI, and as he's gradually fallen, Mario Lemina of Southampton has taken advantage. He's now up to third.

    Philippe Coutinho has now played enough games to feature in the rankings, and he enters in the central-midfield section as he's played the majority of his Premier League minutes there.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+3)

    Biggest fall: Aaron Mooy (-3)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)Manchester City
    2David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    3Mario Lemina (+3)Southampton
    4N'Golo Kante (Stay)Chelsea
    5Nemanja Matic (-2)Manchester United
    6Fernandinho (+1)Manchester City
    7Paul Pogba (-2)Manchester United
    8Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)Watford
    9Steven Defour (Stay)Burnley
    10Jack Cork (Stay)Burnley
    11Philippe Coutinho (New!)Liverpool
    12Grzegorz Krychowiak (+1)West Bromwich Albion
    13Tiemoue Bakayoko (+3)Chelsea
    14Mikel Merino (-3)Newcastle United
    15Aaron Mooy (-3)Huddersfield Town
    16Nathaniel Chalobah (-1)Watford
    17Eric Dier (New!)Tottenham
    18Marouane Fellaini (-1)Manchester United
    19Dale Stephens (+1)
    		Brighton & Hove Albion
    20Aaron Ramsey (-1)Arsenal

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Raheem Sterling (L) of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides second goal with his team mate Leroy Sane (R) during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on Septembe
    Christian Eriksen was the difference in Tottenham's match against AFC Bournemouth, continuing his strong recent run of goalscoring or assisting. He staves off a serious challenge from Manchester City's rapid wing duo and keeps his spot at the top.

    Richarlison drew some ire over the weekend, but there's no doubt he's been effective for Watford, and he's been a pivotal factor in their rise to fourth.

    Some names to watch here: Matt Ritchie, Michail Antonio and Tom Cleverley. They're all playing well and impacting positively for their teams.

    Biggest rise: Tom Cleverley (+5)

    Biggest fall: Andre Carrillo (-5)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Christian Eriksen (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    3Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    4Richarlison (+2)Watford
    5Marcus Rashford (Stay)Manchester United
    6Henrikh Mkhitaryan (-2)Manchester United
    7Mohamed Salah (+1)Liverpool
    8Sadio Mane (-1)Liverpool
    9Anthony Martial (Stay)Manchester United
    10Michail Antonio (+4)West Ham United
    11Juan Mata (-1)Manchester United
    12Robbie Brady (-1)Burnley
    13Danny Welbeck (Stay)Arsenal
    14Matt Ritchie (+4)Newcastle United
    15Tom Cleverley (+5)Watford
    16Dele Alli (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    17Andre Carrillo (-5)Watford
    18Alexis Sanchez (-2)Arsenal
    19Riyad Mahrez (New!)Leicester City
    20Jeff Hendrick (New!)Burnley

    Strikers

    Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICT
    It's getting quite tough to order the top five. Largely, we just base it off how they played in their last performance, as they're all so close in goal tallies.

    That means Gabriel Jesus' excellent performance against Stoke City is rewarded with a rise of four, while Romelu Lukaku's poor showing at Anfield sees him move down the same number of spots.

    Chris Wood's back in after netting an equaliser for Burnley against West Ham, and Tammy Abraham makes his first appearance in the top 10 after notching his third and fourth goals of the campaign.

    Biggest rise: Gabriel Jesus (+4)

    Biggest fall: Romelu Lukaku (-4)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Gabriel Jesus (+4)Manchester City
    2Harry Kane (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    3Alvaro Morata (Stay)Chelsea
    4Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    5Romelu Lukaku (-4)Manchester United
    6Jamie Vardy (+1)Leicester City
    7Alexandre Lacazette (-1)Arsenal
    8Chris Wood (New!)Burnley
    9Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    10Tammy Abraham (New!)Swansea City

                                               

