Premier League Week 9 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in the last game of the weekend in the pick of the Premier League's Week 9 fixtures, while Chelsea will look to bounce back from their defeat to Crystal Palace against a Watford side fresh from beating Arsenal.

The Gunners' own attempt to bounce back will see them travel to Everton, while Palace will look to build on their first win of the season when they meet Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Manchester United play away at Huddersfield Town, while Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium.

Read on for the full schedule, complete with score predictions for each.

Friday, October 20

8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET): West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 1-1

Saturday, October 21

12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 a.m. ET): Chelsea vs. Watford, 2-1

3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United, 0-3

3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Manchester City vs. Burnley, 4-1

3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace, 2-0

3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Stoke City vs. Bournemouth, 1-0

3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET): Swansea City vs. Leicester City, 1-2

5:30 p.m. BST (12:30 p.m. ET): Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion, 2-0

Sunday, October 22

1:30 p.m. BST (8:30 a.m. ET): Everton vs. Arsenal, 1-3

4 p.m. BST (11 a.m. ET): Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool, 2-1

Chelsea vs. Watford

Chelsea face Watford on the back of consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since losing to Liverpool and Arsenal early last season—losses that sparked a change in system and a 13-game winning run.

The Blues were well below their usual standard last time out as they lost 2-1 to Palace, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

They'll need to improve markedly on that performance, not least because of their opponents on Saturday.

Watford have been excellent this season under manager Marco Silva and sit above Chelsea with 15 points. They deservedly beat Arsenal in their last game, per Squawka Football:

The Hornets are more than capable of making it a tough match for the Blues, but Conte will undoubtedly be looking for a response from his players.

If he gets one, Chelsea should come out on top in what could be a hard-fought contest.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Spurs have won their last three Premier League games in succession and should feel confident against a Liverpool side who have won just once in their last eight matches in all competitions.

The Reds have shipped 12 goals in the English top flight this season—only Watford have conceded more in the top 14—so Harry Kane and Co. will no doubt be eyeing this fixture as one in which they could have a lot of joy.

Liverpool have struggled going forward, despite the attacking talent they possess. As Squawka Football demonstrated, they have no problem creating chances:

However, their finishing has not been up to the same standard, and just 13 of those chances have been converted into goals.

Rafael Hernandez noted their struggles as they drew 0-0 with Man United:

Against Tottenham's excellent defence, whose record of five goals conceded is bettered only by United and Man City, they likely won't have as many opportunities, so it's vital they take any chances that come their way.

Unless they can rediscover their scoring touch and keep out the likes of Kane at the same time, Spurs should have the edge and could pile more pressure on Liverpool.