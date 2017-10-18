Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Schedule, Wednesday Match Predictions

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

A Stamford Bridge clash between Chelsea and AS Roma will headline Wednesday's UEFA Champions League group-stage fixture slate, as Blues boss Antonio Conte encounters some familiar opponents.

The former Juventus and Italy chief became accustomed to dominating the Giallorossi towards the end of his stay in Serie A, but recent form suggests Chelsea might have a tougher time on Matchday 3.

Elsewhere, Manchester United travel to Benfica hoping to maintain their perfect return to Europe's elite competition, and Bayern Munich host Celtic in a meeting between two of Europe's most heralded outfits.

We'll also see Paris Saint-Germain make the trip to Anderlecht seeking a fourth win in succession, while Serie A champions Juventus welcome Sporting CP to Turin.

Read on as we break down Wednesday's Champions League fixture schedule, complete with live-stream information, predictions and a look towards some of the key clashes.

Wednesday's Champions League Schedule (Predictions)

Qarabag FK vs. Atletico Madrid: 5 p.m. BST /12 p.m ET (0-2)

vs. Madrid: 5 p.m. /12 p.m ET (0-2) Chelsea vs. AS Roma: 7:45 p.m. BST /2:45 p.m. ET BT Sport 3. (1-1)

/2:45 p.m. ET Sport 3. (1-1) Barcelona vs. Olympiakos : 7:45 p.m. BST /2:45 p.m. ET Fox Sports 2. (4-1)

: 7:45 p.m. /2:45 p.m. ET Fox Sports 2. (4-1) Juventus vs. Sporting CP : 7:45 p.m. BST /2:45 p.m. ET (2-1)

vs. Sporting : 7:45 p.m. /2:45 p.m. ET (2-1) Bayern Munich vs. Celtic: 7:45 p.m. BST /2:45 p.m. ET BT Sport ESPN. (3-0)

Munich vs. Celtic: 7:45 p.m. /2:45 p.m. ET Sport ESPN. (3-0) Anderlecht vs. Paris Saint-Germain: 7:45 p.m. BST /2:45 p.m. ET (0-4)

vs. Paris Saint-Germain: 7:45 p.m. /2:45 p.m. ET (0-4) Benfica vs. Manchester United: 7:45 p.m. BST /2:45 p.m. ET BT Sport 2. (1-3)

vs. Manchester United: 7:45 p.m. /2:45 p.m. ET Sport 2. (1-3) CSKA Moscow vs. FC Basel: 7:45 p.m. BST /2:45 p.m. ET (2-2)

Viewers in the United States can stream Wednesday's fixtures via Fox Soccer Match Pass and fuboTV. Audiences in the United Kingdom can watch via the BT Sport App.

Conte Comes Unstuck Against Roma

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Much of the buildup prior to Chelsea's midweek meeting with Roma has related to personnel and who will be available for the Premier League champions, who have suffered a series of important injuries of late.

Victor Moses came off with a hamstring injury in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace to join key anchor N'Golo Kante on the sidelines, but ESPN FC's Liam Twomey provided a positive update on star striker Alvaro Morata:

The Blues haven't looked the same threat without the former Real Madrid man, and after losing two in succession—to Manchester City and Palace—he would be a welcome figure leading Conte's line once again.

Roma have a number of injury woes of their own, namely centre-back Kostas Manolas and winger Stephan El Shaarawy, while Kevin Strootman is a doubt in midfield. That said, Radja Nainggolan threatens to run rampant against a Kante-less Chelsea, and Roma showed off his best bits after signing a summer contract extension:

Conte has sprinkled no small amount of Serie A spice on this Blues team since arriving last year, with Morata (Juventus), Marcos Alonso (Fiorentina), Davide Zappacosta (Torino) and former Roma defender Antonio Rudiger all familiar with the opposition.

Much will come down to whether Morata features, as Chelsea have quickly come to rely on their star Spaniard. If he fails to start, the Blues could be playing catchup to match a Roma team motivated to win after losing 1-0 to Serie A leaders Napoli last time out.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 AS Roma

Red Devils to Prolong Benfica Suffering

Just as familiar faces will collide in west London on Wednesday, former FC Porto manager and incumbent Manchester United chief Jose Mourinho won't be facing Benfica for the first time in his career.

The Eagles are one of Europe's most respected institutions but have failed to take a point in the Champions League this season.

United, meanwhile, lead Group A by three points, and Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen doesn't have much confidence in Benfica's chances at the Estadio da Luz:

The Red Devils were disappointed to draw 0-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, but their European form has been dominant, and they clinched a 4-1 victory during their last Champions League away trip at CSKA Moscow.

Midfield playmaker Juan Mata had good memories of facing Benfica in the past when penning his most recent blog update:

"We are looking forward to extending our good run after getting six valuable points in the first two matches. Personally, Benfica brings back good memories for me. I played against them in 2012 in the Champions League quarter-finals and that season I was lucky to win the title with Chelsea. The following year, 2013, we also played them in the final of the Europa League, at the Amsterdam Arena, and won the title again."

Former Eagles stars Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof—who has barely featured for United since arriving in the summer—will have some insider knowledge of manager Rui Vitoria's side.

After scoring once and conceding seven in their first two games of the Champions League season, the last thing Benfica need is a visit from the Red Devils, who look set to make a hellacious start that much worse.

Prediction: Benfica 1-3 Manchester United