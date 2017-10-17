MLB Playoffs 2017: Latest Results, Updated Schedule and Predictions

Elsa/Getty Images

The first change of scenery in the championship series portion of the MLB playoffs benefited the New York Yankees, who took Game 3 of the ALCS from the Houston Astros on Monday night.

The Chicago Cubs will hope to do the same thing Tuesday at Wrigley Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Given the quality of the teams and what's at stake, the next few days of playoff baseball should be intriguing.

Latest Results

ALCS (Astros lead series 2-1)

Game 1: Astros 2, Yankees 1

Game 2: Astros 2, Yankees 1

Game 3: Yankees 8, Astros 1

NLCS (Dodgers lead series 2-0)

Game 1: Dodgers 5, Cubs 2

Game 2: Dodgers 4, Cubs 1

Schedule

ALCS

Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Tuesday, October 17, 5:08 p.m. ET

Game 5: Astros at Yankees, Wednesday, October 18, 5:08 p.m. ET

Game 6 (if necessary): Yankees at Astros, Friday, October 20, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if necessary): Yankees at Astros, Saturday, October 21, 8:08 p.m. ET

NLCS

Game 3: Dodgers at Cubs, Tuesday, October 17, 9:08 p.m. ET

Game 4: Dodgers at Cubs, Wednesday, October 18, 9:08 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Dodgers at Cubs, Thursday, October 19, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 6 (f necessary): Cubs at Dodgers, Saturday, October 21, 4:08 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if necessary): Cubs at Dodgers, Sunday, October 22, 7:38 p.m. ET

Predictions

Powered by Aaron Judge, Todd Frazier and CC Sabathia, the Yankees flipped the momentum in the ALCS with an 8-1 Game 3 victory Monday.

The win was significant in a few phases of the game for New York. Judge finally broke out of his postseason slump with a three-run home run, Sabathia continued to prove he can be a reliable starter despite his age, and Chad Green, David Robertson and Aroldis Chapman got an extra day of rest.

The one hiccup in Game 3 was Dellin Betances' relief appearance, as the right-hander walked two batters and gave up the only Astros run in the top of the ninth before being pulled for Tommy Kahnle. With Green, Robertson and Chapman fresh, we might not see much of Betances for the rest of the series.

Houston's offense sputtered for the first time in the ALCS in Game 3. Most of the Astros' hits came from the first four batters in the order, while the rest went 1-for-15. If the production at the top of the order dries up, it could be a long few days for A.J. Hinch's men.

Hinch provided the simplest of answers as to why he's trusting Lance McCullers with the Game 4 start, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

However, McCullers enters Game 4 with a season road ERA of 5.14, and he hasn't won a start since June. Sonny Gray's ALDS start didn't inspire anyone either, though, as he lasted 3.2 innings, and he only has a 3.72 ERA since the All-Star break. Based off these splits, Game 4 will most likely be decided by the bullpens, and the Yankees have the upper hand with fresh arms.

Game 4 Prediction: Yankees 5, Astros 2

The Cubs are still reeling from Game 2—specifically, from Justin Turner's walk-off three-run home run against John Lackey.

Joe Maddon was crucified for his decision to not bring in Wade Davis in the tie game, but he further explained his rationale on Monday, per MLB.com's Carrie Muskat:

Maddon also offered up that there might be changes to the lineup, but he also added, per Muskat, that he has confidence in the guys on his roster:

Tuesday's pitching matchup at Wrigley Field will be a delight, with Yu Darvish squaring off against Kyle Hendricks. Just like in Game 2, there will be a slim margin for error on both sides; one mistake could cost either team the game.

Hendricks had success in Game 6 of the 2016 NLCS against the Dodgers, as he twirled 7.1 scoreless innings, while Darvish is still new to some Cubs batters since he pitched in the AL for the Texas Rangers before being dealt to the Dodgers in July.

The stage is set for Hendricks to steal the stage once again, but the only way the Cubs come out on top Tuesday is if their bats get going early and tack on a late insurance run or two against the stingy Dodgers bullpen.

Game 3 Prediction: Cubs 3, Dodgers 2

