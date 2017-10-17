Rishard Matthews, Eric Decker, Taywan Taylor's Fantasy Outlook After Week 6

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans moved to 3-3 with an important AFC South victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday and received three solid showings from their top receiving options.

Eric Decker led the way with seven catches for 88 yards in the 36-22 win, while Rishard Matthews added 69 yards on four catches and Taywan Taylor broke through with his first touchdown of the season and 61 yards on two catches.

With that in mind, here is a fantasy breakdown for all three receivers.

Rishard Matthews

Matthews is coming off a career season in 2016 when he tallied 108 catches for 945 yards and nine touchdowns. While the consistency hasn't been there yet this season with one game above 80 receiving yards and a single touchdown catch, he showed flashes of his talent Monday.

Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus went as far as to call him the best Titans receiver on the field in the early going:

His 69 yards represented the third-most he's totaled in a single game in 2017, and it is fair for fantasy players to wonder when the breakthrough showing is going to come.

However, he proved how dangerous he can be last year and is still worthy of a start moving forward, especially with Tennessee's next contest coming against a Cleveland Browns defense that just allowed 217 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air against the Houston Texans.

Eric Decker

One concern for fantasy players relying on Matthews is a welcome sign for those who have Decker in their lineups. The latter saw a team-high nine targets in Monday's contest, while Matthews and Taylor each saw four.

Decker has been consistent in 2017, but the consistency has been on the poor side. He didn't have a single contest with more than 49 receiving yards until Monday, which was a far cry from his typically productive self with three seasons of more than 1,000 yards on his resume.

However, it is important to note he played just three games last year with the New York Jets and is adjusting to his first season with the Titans.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN pointed out Decker benefited from Marcus Mariota's presence on the field:

A healthy Mariota is important for all Titans receivers, but that is especially the case with Decker, who is coming back from an injury-shortened campaign and still finding his footing in Tennessee. Kyle Madson of the Titans Wire and Wolfe suggested he is finally establishing rhythm with Mariota:

Proceed with caution given Decker's limited production to this point before automatically considering him a starter after Monday, but he is worth flex consideration heading into the contest against the Browns.

Taywan Taylor

Unlike the established Decker and Matthews, Taylor is a rookie with untapped potential.

He demonstrated that potential Monday with his first touchdown of his career, but Jahnke pointed to snap concerns from a fantasy perspective:

Taylor went without a catch in each of his last two games, so don't overreact to Monday's showing. Yes, he had a 42-yard reception earlier in the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but wide receiver is far too deep a position to insert Taylor into your lineup at this point.

Decker and Matthews, as well as tight end Delanie Walker, figure to stand in the way of his targets moving forward as well.

Until there is more of a track record, avoid having Taylor on your roster.