Frank Gore, Marlon Mack's Fantasy Outlook After Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts lost Monday's game to the Tennessee Titans, 36-22, and let fantasy football players relying on their running backs down in the process.

Frank Gore managed just 49 yards and zero touchdowns on 10 carries, while Marlon Mack wasn't given the opportunities with 18 yards on two carries—one of which went for 22 yards. Neither was much of a factor in the passing attack either, with Gore notching 18 yards on two catches and three targets and Mack failing to haul in either of his targets.

Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus noted they played similar snap counts despite Gore's heavier usage:

Here is a fantasy breakdown for each following Monday's disappointing showing.

Frank Gore

There is little questioning Gore's overall resume as a five-time Pro Bowler with nine seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards, but the past accomplishments aren't helping fantasy players this year.

Gore has cracked the 50-rushing-yard barrier just once all season when he tallied 57 yards against the Cleveland Browns. What's more, he has only two touchdowns in six games and has been largely a nonfactor in the passing attack with 100 total receiving yards.

The lack of explosiveness has been his primary issue, as Jahnke pointed out:

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com noted it hasn't been a concern for his backup:

The fear for fantasy players at this point is the Colts coaching staff will stop showing so much loyalty to Gore and give Mack more opportunities following his long run Monday and the 91 rushing yards and a touchdown in his last outing against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gore's fantasy value at this point doesn't extend much beyond a potential flex option or bench depth, and the threat it could decrease as Mack garners more playing time is a legitimate possibility.

Marlon Mack

Fantasy players who were looking for Mack to carry over his momentum from his last showing surely aren't fans of the fact he saw a mere two carries against the Titans.

The lack of touches didn't sit well with Will Brinson of CBS Sports or Matthew Berry of ESPN:

As detailed above, there is clear evidence Mack has big-play potential when he does get his hands on the ball. The biggest issue at this point is receiving those opportunities, and fantasy players cannot afford to trust him as a starter until those consistent chances come.

That doesn't mean the rookie isn't worth a look, especially for those in leagues where he is readily available on the waiver wire.

There could very well come a point this season when the Colts coaching staff recognizes Mack is the better option and gives him the lion's share of the carries Gore is currently seeing, which would make the rookie worthy of a start in the flex position.

That time just hasn't come yet.