Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Lonzo Ball's Playing Status, Julius Randle and More

Get the popcorn ready, NBA fans. Lonzo Ball is going to play.

The rookie sensation made the bold claim that he was ready to go for the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the L.A. Clippers Thursday night after practicing in full Monday.

The team was taking it slow with his return from an ankle injury by holding him out of its last four preseason games, but there was no way he was going to miss his first real regular-season game.

"No, I'm playing," Ball said, per ESPN's Law Murray. "For sure."

So what makes the season opener so special?

"It's the opener," Ball said. "That's all there is to it. Gotta get a win."

While the Lakers are ready to let Ball back on the court, coach Luke Walton noted that the No. 2 overall pick showed a little rust in his return to scrimmaging.

"Lonzo showed why he's going to be really good," Walton said. "But he also showed that he's been out for a couple of weeks with some of the turnovers that he had."

For his part, Ball agreed with his coach's assessment.

"Definitely a little rusty," Ball said. "I had a lot of turnovers today. But like I said, as long as I'm ready for Thursday, that's all that matters. ... My wind is not that bad to be honest. ... A couple of passes I usually make were short today. But I'll be ready for Thursday."

Now that everyone knows Ball is suiting up, the other lingering question is this: What sneakers will he wear to start his career?

The answer to that question won't be answered until Thursday night, but Walton just wants whatever shoes Ball chooses to be supportive.

"As long as the shoes are strong enough to support, he's going to wear what he wants," Walton said. "They're shoes, he should be fine. Guys used to play in Chuck Taylors and played entire NBA careers. Unless there's like an actual, something wrong with the way they're made—the stitching where it just rips out, which I haven't seen happen—I think he should be able to wear what he wants."

Lakers Didn't Reach Contract Extension With Julius Randle

The Lakers could not come to an agreement on a contract extension with Julius Randle before Monday's deadline, sources told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Both sides had "cordial conversations," but no deal was made due to impending cap issues, per Shelburne.

Randle, who broke his right leg in his first NBA game as a rookie, will become a free agent next summer.

Although the Lakers are clearly interested in keeping the 22-year-old power forward, they have a logjam of great young talent and are focused on what could be a huge year in free agency.

Obviously, they have eyes for Paul George and there are rumors that LeBron James might enter the fray, so they're keeping their options and salary cap open for right now.

Since Randle has been making strides as a player, averaging 12.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game over the past two seasons, there's a good chance they match any offer sheet he receives in July.

Andrew Bogut and Randle Both Inactive For Opening Night

The Battle for Los Angeles will be exciting, but the Lakers will be short a few soldiers.

Ball is back in the lineup, but Andrew Bogut and Randle are both inactive for opening night against the Clippers at Staples Center, according to Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet:



Randle went out in the team's final preseason game against the Clippers after holding the right lower side of his back. He is listed day-to-day and was restricted to getting shots up and half-court work at practice with an intercostal strain between his ribs.

With Randle out, that takes the guesswork out of filling that last starting spot. Larry Nance Jr., who has played well alongside Brook Lopez, will get the nod.

Bogut, who had visa issues keep fans from seeing him take the court during preseason, is recovering from a groin strain.