Week 7 Waiver Wire: Projecting Top Fantasy Football Adds and Drops

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

A running back roulette is occurring on the fantasy football waiver wire, per the latest numbers from Yahoo. Four backs lead the way as the most popular adds among offensive position players on Tuesday morning, while three others are listed within the top four drops.

We'll see how that works out going forward, but until then, here's a look at the top four adds and drops, with analysis for each.

Four Most Popular Adds

New York Giants RB Orleans Darkwa

In his last two games, Giants running back Orleans Darkwa has 29 rushes for 186 yards and one touchdown, in addition to a couple of catches for 16 yards.

Notably, Darkwa carried the ball 21 times for 117 yards against the Denver Broncos. That's an impressive feat considering the Broncos are tied for the league lead in fewest rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.0) despite Darkwa's performance.

Darkwa has certainly shown potential in these last two games, but the Giants offense as a whole is in trouble considering it has lost star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for the season.

Ultimately, New York is going to have trouble scoring all year, so Darkwa may not be the best pick to start at running back for fantasy teams.

On the flip side, it looks like Darkwa is the No. 1 guy in the Giants' backfield right now, so at the very least, he'll get touches. He's a good backup option.

Dallas Cowboys RBs Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden

An NFL spokesman said Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension is coming to fruition, per Lindsay Jones of USA Today. There is speculation that Elliott will win some legal battles this week and end up playing, however.

For now, though, Elliott is suspended, which means the Cowboys will turn to Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden to lead the ground effort.

Radio host and NBC 5 insider Jean-Jacques Taylor speculated that Morris will have the bulk of the carries, but he also made a good point about their potential: "I expect them to be solid. No more, no less. The line must play better. If Zeke averaged 3.7, then those guys will average 3.2 because they don't have the speed, vision, power that Zeke does."

Ultimately, there are better options to start at running back, although Morris (if he does end up carrying the ball most often) is a solid backup pick.

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

Yes, Derrick Henry had an unbelievable 72-yard touchdown run to seal the Titans' win against the Colts on Monday, but prior to that carry, he had just 59 yards on 18 carries. Prior to Monday's game, Henry had just 10 carries for 16 yards in his previous two contests.



Henry has shown great potential, but with DeMarco Murray sharing the backfield, it's hard to put trust in him from a fantasy perspective. Some days, we might see close to 100 yards (or more), but in others, Henry simply may not get the ball enough.

If the tide in the backfield changes and Henry ends up receiving the bulk of the carries, then he's definitely a viable fantasy starter. Until then, he's a good add but should be on the bench.

Four Most Popular Drops

Arizona Cardinals RB Andre Ellington

We see this three-step process all the time in fantasy football: First, a player gets a new opportunity and puts up good stats. Second, everyone jumps to get that player on the waiver wire. Finally, that player no longer sees the same opportunity or puts up those good stats, and then everyone drops said player.

That's what happened with Andre Ellington in the past few weeks. He had zero everything against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as new Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson carried the load. In the previous two weeks, Ellington had 18 catches for 151 yards, making him a popular add.



If Peterson is going to hog the carries in the backfield, then Ellington is no longer a pick for fantasy teams, however.

New York Jets RB Elijah McGuire

Elijah McGuire has barely eclipsed two yards per carry in his last two games, and when Bilal Powell comes back from injury, McGuire will likely bump back to third string since Matt Forte has recovered from a turf toe.

The rookie had 156 yards on 23 carries prior to those two aforementioned games, so he's shown ability on the pro level. However, he may not see enough opportunity moving forward given the crowded Jets backfield situation.

Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack and QB Jacoby Brissett

Mack's circumstance is very similar to Ellington's above, in that he had a big performance (nine carries, 91 yards, one touchdown) before seeing little to no opportunity in the next game (two carries for 18 yards against Tennessee on Monday night).

Veteran Frank Gore had 12 touches for the Colts. If he keeps receiving the majority of looks out of the backfield, then that will hinder Mack's production moving forward.

In regards to Mack's teammate Jacoby Brissett, the second-year signal-caller out of North Carolina State has done well in starter Andrew Luck's absence. However, he's only thrown three touchdowns in five games. Brissett is a solid player and should get better with more experience, but he's an option in two-quarterback leagues only thanks to his running ability.

Writer's Note: These lists only include active players.