    Kane Attacks Roman Reigns, Gets Added to TLC Match vs. Shield in WWE Return

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: The Big Red Monster Kane during the WWE Smackdown Live Tour at Westridge Park Tennis Stadium on July 08, 2011 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
    Gallo Images/Getty Images

    The Monster Among Men received a helping hand from The Big Red Machine on Raw Monday night as Kane returned to WWE to aid Braun Strowman in his steel-cage match with Roman Reigns.

    WWE Universe showed Kane delivering a tombstone piledriver to Reigns:

    Strowman won the match after hitting Reigns with a running powerslam. With the victory, a fifth man was added to the team of Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro that will face The Shield at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday. The Miz announced Kane will be the fifth member, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account:

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

