Kane Attacks Roman Reigns, Gets Added to TLC Match vs. Shield in WWE Return

Kane Attacks Roman Reigns, Gets Added to TLC Match vs. Shield in WWE ReturnOctober 16, 2017
The Monster Among Men received a helping hand from The Big Red Machine on Raw Monday night as Kane returned to WWE to aid Braun Strowman in his steel-cage match with Roman Reigns.
WWE Universe showed Kane delivering a tombstone piledriver to Reigns:
WWE Universe @WWEUniverse
TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER to @WWERomanReigns! The #BigRedMachine @KaneWWE has delivered a MESSAGE to #TheBigDog... #RAW #SteelCage https://t.co/l5lQoRS7Bt2017-10-17 03:06:26
Strowman won the match after hitting Reigns with a running powerslam. With the victory, a fifth man was added to the team of Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro that will face The Shield at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday. The Miz announced Kane will be the fifth member, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account:
WWE @WWE
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman gets by with a little help from a friend... the 5th member of his #WWETLC team, @KaneWWE!!! #RAW https://t.co/tQaVZ0A5JD2017-10-17 03:15:45
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.