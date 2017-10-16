Kane Attacks Roman Reigns, Gets Added to TLC Match vs. Shield in WWE Return

Gallo Images/Getty Images

The Monster Among Men received a helping hand from The Big Red Machine on Raw Monday night as Kane returned to WWE to aid Braun Strowman in his steel-cage match with Roman Reigns.

WWE Universe showed Kane delivering a tombstone piledriver to Reigns:

Strowman won the match after hitting Reigns with a running powerslam. With the victory, a fifth man was added to the team of Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro that will face The Shield at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday. The Miz announced Kane will be the fifth member, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.