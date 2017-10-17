WWE 2K18: Top Gameplay Videos and Comments from WWE Superstars

Credit: WWE.com

After months of anticipation, the standard edition of WWE 2K18 was finally released Tuesday morning. The Cena Nuff and Digital Deluxe editions were released on October 13, so some fans got a head start.

As the first version of the game not to be released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, 2K18 put a heavier focus on utilizing all the capabilities of the PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

This will also be the first time a WWE 2K title will see a release on a Nintendo console, though a release date for the Switch edition of the game has yet to be announced.

Early reviews have praised the game's graphics, customization suite and enhanced features, but some feel the developers put too much focus on packing as much into the game as possible instead of making everything as perfect as it can be.

For those who are thinking of purchasing WWE 2K18, plenty of gameplay videos have been put out by 2K Sports, WWE and UpUpDownDown to give you an idea of what you can expect.

Gameplay Videos

As you can see from the video above, the game allows you to have some fun with your favorite Superstars by having them perform other people's entrances.

A big complaint about previous WWE games was the animation for the female Superstars. It always looked clunkier than it did with their male counterparts.

2K Sports has helped to remedy this problem, which can be seen in a video recreating the match between Natalya and Charlotte from the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The official gameplay trailer highlights some of the new features like backstage free roaming, eight-man matches and the incredibly detailed entrances.

The backstage area has also been expanded, allowing Superstars to fight in more places and use more objects in the environment to inflict damage.

With the free-roam capabilities, players can interact with numerous characters and Superstars behind the curtain, including the ability to start a fight with anyone you happen to have issues with.

Superstar Reactions

One of the best parts of any WWE game is the inclusion of legends. Seth Rollins and Xavier Woods sat down with the game for a tag team match as Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger against The Natural Disasters.

2K Sports has done a great job of making every wrestler move and act like the real-life Superstar. Tyler Breeze and Fandango discussed the level of realism at a recent WWE 2K18 launch party.

If you have ever played a WWE game, you know each Superstar is given a specific ranking, and they are not always indicative of a person's real ability.

WWE Superstars were recently given a chance to guess their rankings by IGN, and just about everyone overestimated their worth by a few points.

The past few games have included the NXT arena and Superstars, and this year's roster is more up-to-date than any previous release.

Johnny Gargano and Billie Kay noted on Twitter how fans are reaching out to them with stories and pictures of playing as them, which must be surreal for two people who have never appeared in a video game before.

Ember Moon is also new to WWE games, and anyone who watches UpUpDownDown knows she takes her gaming seriously. Mojo Rawley was just happy his character was able to wear his Zubaz.

Unfortunately, not everyone is as excited about the game. Longtime WWE fan and comedian Ron Funches called it mediocre.

The game is still new, so we will see more Superstars reacting to it in the coming days and weeks as they get the opportunity to sit down and play.

Just in case you are still on the fence about whether or not to purchase WWE 2K18, IGN decided to hold a launch-day live stream on YouTube.

With the new RPG elements and a greater focus on customization and creating a unique journey, this might be the closest many fans will get to experiencing what it's like to be a WWE Superstar.