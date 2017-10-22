Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points of WWE TLC 2017

0 of 8

In what felt like a one-match card, the 2017 WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs event hinged entirely on selling the audience on the return of The Shield.

The build for their match was sloppy, but WWE clearly pinned the card's success on the idea of seeing Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins reunite, no matter who their challengers ended up being or how the storyline played out.

This all went sideways with Reigns' being pulled because of sickness, forcing things to get even more chaotic and leaving it all up to speculation on how WWE could pull it together.

Even before all the alterations, it seemed like a rather bland pay-per-view, with just Asuka's main roster debut as the only other selling point, so with everything being rearranged at the last minute, the fear for this show to be a success certainly lingered above it like a dark cloud.

History has shown, though, that these chaotic events have the potential to end up not just an expected mess, but also sometimes a surprise hit that's a lot of fun to watch.

Now that TLC 2017 has concluded, it's time for us to look back on what happened and assess the damage, talk about the ups and downs and see where the chips fell.

What were the highlights and the low points of the PPV, and how did things turn out?

Presented in order of appearance, here are those standout segments of the show, for better or worse.