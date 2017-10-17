NFL Picks Week 7: Tips and Predictions for Prop Bets, Over/Under Lines and Odds

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

A Super Bowl LI rematch and a few important divisional matchups highlight Week 7 action in the NFL. We'll also see Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley make his first career NFL start as he takes over for All-Pro Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a broken collarbone after a hard hit against the Minnesota Vikings.

It should be an interesting slate of games. Until then, you can find analysis and picks for each matchup below, in addition to spread and over/under information, courtesy of OddsShark.

A few prop bet picks are available as well, and those are via OddsChecker.

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5, 47 O/U) at Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders are now fighting for their season after falling to 2-4 following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It's remarkable that they have one of the AFC's worst records considering the amount of talent on their team.

The Chiefs have a ton of talent themselves, but the Raiders are more desperate and would be well out of the playoff picture with another loss. Give the slight edge to Oakland to stay alive.

Pick: Raiders 24, Chiefs 23

Prop Bet Prediction: Oakland Raiders Win (1-10 Points)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 47.5 O.U)

This game will be played in London, so the Los Angeles Rams are not a true home team. Still, they have the matchup advantages in this contest.

In particular, look for the Rams' passing game to take center stage as head coach Sean McVay finds ways to exploit a Cardinals secondary that has given up numerous large pass plays all year.

Also, running back Todd Gurley could be a featured pass-catcher out of the backfield, perhaps racking up close to 10 targets.

Pick: Rams 30, Cardinals 17

Prop Bet Prediction: Total Arizona Cardinals Points (Under 19)

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 39.5 O/U)

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the NFL's best defenses, one that might send a few players to the Pro Bowl this year. Notably, safety Harrison Smith has had a fantastic season.

Simply put, the Baltimore Ravens offense is no match for them, especially on the road. Unless Justin Tucker knocks home some long field goals of 50-plus yards after short drives (certainly possible given his talent), then Baltimore is going to have serious trouble putting up points.

When the Vikings have the ball, though, running back Jerrick McKinnon, who has done well in the featured back role, should grind out the clock in an ugly, low-scoring win.

Pick: Vikings 20, Ravens 13

Prop Bet Prediction: Total Ravens Points (Under 14.5)

Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 40.5 O/U) at Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have fought hard at home all year, only losing by a combined nine points to the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They also seem to be rejuvenated with the presence of rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, whose athleticism and elusiveness give the Bears offense an added dimension.

This should be a close game, but 4-2 Carolina's talent will win out thanks to some heroics from quarterback Cam Newton.

Pick: Panthers 20, Bears 17

Prop Bet Prediction: Winning Margin (Panthers 1-6 Points)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) at Indianapolis Colts

The Jaguars will look to pound the ball with running back Leonard Fournette 30-plus times. If they are successful and take an early lead, then the Colts will have to fight against the strongest pass defense in football to keep up.

That's not going to work out considering that Jags corners A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey are two of the best in the game. Jacksonville should secure the road win.

Pick: Jaguars 20, Colts 10

Prop Bet Prediction: None available at publication

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-3.5, 38.5 O/U)

The Miami Dolphins defense deserves a ton of respect. It has allowed no more than 20 points in five games this year, and it has faced some tough competition (notably New Orleans, Atlanta and Los Angeles).

Still, the offense is one of the worst (if not the worst) in football, and unless running back Jay Ajayi rumbles for 100-plus yards, then it's stuck in neutral.

Look for the Jets to plug up the run in a low-scoring win.

Pick: Jets 20, Dolphins 13

Prop Bet Prediction: First-Half Points (Under 19.5)

New Orleans Saints (-6, 48 O/U) at Green Bay Packers

The upset special of the week will occur in Green Bay. Everyone is high on New Orleans after three straight wins, while everyone is down on the Packers after quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone.

But the Packers still have a ton of offensive weapons, and they have the benefit of playing in front of a raucous home crowd at Lambeau Field. Brett Hundley is also a legitimate young talent, and look for him to bounce back after throwing three picks in relief last week.

Pick: Packers 30, Saints 27

Prop Bet Prediction: Total Packers Points (Over 28)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills (-3)

It's unknown as to whether Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick will start this game as the former player deals with a sprained AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder, but regardless, going into Orchard Park, New York, and defeating this Buffalo Bills team will be a tall task for anyone this year.

Buffalo has a strong running game led by LeSean McCoy as well as one of the toughest defenses in the league. It is also well-rested coming off the bye, while the Buccaneers just played in an exhausting 38-33 loss at Arizona.

Therefore, the edge goes to Buffalo, who might win this one running away.

Pick: Bills 24, Buccaneers 3

Prop Bet Prediction: None available at publication

Tennessee Titans (-6.5) at Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have only scored more than 18 points once all year, and that was against one of the weaker defenses in football in the Indianapolis Colts.

The Titans defense isn't going to scare teams, but its offense is top-notch. Led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, Tennessee should hold serve against a Cleveland team with a stout front seven but serious issues in the secondary. In particular, look for Titans wideout Rishard Matthews to post a breakout game.

Pick: Titans 27, Browns 20

Prop Bet Prediction: None available at publication

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5, 41 O/U)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost games to two teams without winning records and beaten two others with marks above .500. Simply put, this team is symbolic of the entire NFL season in that it's been nearly impossible to predict.

The Cincinnati Bengals are a tough team with a stout defense and an offense that has done well since Bill Lazor took over the play-calling duties after Week 2. But Pittsburgh is home, and it looks running back Le'Veon Bell has returned to his 2016 form after a sluggish start to the year.

This should be close, but Pittsburgh will win this one late.

Pick: Steelers 20, Bengals 17

Prop Bet Prediction: First-Half Points (Under 21)

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5, 47 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers

Eventually, one of these close 49ers losses has to turn into a win, right? They've lost their last five games by no more than three points each. Notably, all but one of those matchups were on the road (their last three games were away from the Bay Area).

Finally home, look for the 49ers to pull off the upset against the Cowboys, who will be missing suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Pick: 49ers 24, Cowboys 23

Prop Bet Prediction: Alternate Spread (San Francisco +1)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5, 41 O/U)

The Denver Broncos laid a giant egg in prime time against a wounded and winless New York Giants squad, at home no less. Now they have to go on the road to face a Los Angeles Chargers team that is finding itself on the right side of luck after two close and late victories.

The Chargers have no home-field advantage whatsoever, considering that they play in a soccer stadium that is largely filled with the opposing team's fans, but L.A. has excellent pass-rushers, a bell-cow running back and talented pass-catchers. That will be enough in a close win.

Pick: Chargers 24, Broncos 21

Prop Bet Prediction: Total Touchdowns (Over 5)

Seattle Seahawks (-6, 38.5 O/U) at New York Giants

Don't be fooled by the Giants' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Yes, it was an impressive victory, but anything can happen on any given Sunday. Ultimately, the Giants are still missing their top three wide receivers and have a daunting schedule coming up.

Seattle will shut down New York on offense, and quarterback Russell Wilson will use his incredible elusive ability to lead the charge against the Giants defense.

Pick: Seahawks 24, Giants 10

Prop Bet Prediction: Winning Margin (Seahawks 14-plus)

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots (-3, 55 O/U)

This could be a game where the first team to 35 points wins. The Patriots' pass defense hasn't been able to stop anyone this year, but the offense looks unstoppable itself.

Atlanta is coming off an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins in which they blew a 17-0 lead against a team missing its top wide receiver (DeVante Parker). Now they have to go to New England on Sunday Night Football, which is no easy feat. It'll be close, but the home side will be the victor here.

Pick: Patriots 35, Falcons 34

Prop Bet Prediction: Total Points (Over 60)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 48.5 O/U)

The Philadelphia Eagles are for real. They are 5-1 without the services of No. 1 cornerback Ronald Darby, who suffered a dislocated ankle in the preseason but should be back soon. Quarterback Carson Wentz looks like a Pro Bowler, and the running game has been fantastic.

They should do well against a Washington team that will miss cornerback Josh Norman as Wentz finds his wideouts all game.

Pick: Eagles 27, Redskins 20

Prop Bet Prediction: Race to 20 Points (Philadelphia Eagles First)