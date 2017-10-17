NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Richard Jefferson, Jabari Parker and More

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Richard Jefferson's days in Cleveland may be over, but the 37-year old forward will still be in the NBA this season.

Having become a free agent after clearing waivers on Monday, Jefferson agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets later that day for $2.3 million, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

To make room on the 15-man roster, the Nuggets will waive Jameer Nelson, a 35-year old veteran point guard, per Wojnarowski.

Jefferson made Denver aware of his plans after clearing waivers. He's bringing his veteran savvy and championship pedigree to a team that will be making a push to make the Western Conference playoffs this year after a four-year absence.

Josh Kroenke, the Nuggets president an governor, is close friends with Jefferson, who the team hopes will fortify its frontline, which already includes Wilson Chandler, Juan Hernangomez, Kenneth Faried and All-Star Paul Millsap.

Jefferson, who has played 16 seasons, was waived by the Atlanta Hawks after he was traded there with Kay Felder by the Cavaliers in a roster-trimming move this past weekend.

Last year, the UConn alum averaged 5.7 points per game and has a career average of 12.8.

Bucks and Jabari Parker Ended Extension Talks

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Jabari Parker could not come to an agreement on a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks before Monday's deadline, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Like Joel Embiid, Parker was eligible to sign a five-year max deal in the neighborhood of $146 million to $175 million, per Gery Woelfel.

Since no deal was made, Parker will become a restricted free agent next summer.

The small forward's impending free agency makes this year very important.

Right now, Parker is recovering from a torn ACL and he's not expected to return to the court until February.

Considering that this is Parker's second ACL tear in the same left knee, he'll have to overcome an image of being injury-prone with his play when he returns to action.

Before he went down last season, the 22-year-old was averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and showed promise as an outside threat, improving his shooting from behind the arc to 36.5 percent.

If Parker can come back strong and help lead the Bucks deep into the Eastern Conference playoffs, it's likely that Milwaukee will want to sign him to an extension this July.

Bulls Add Another Point Guard

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Speaking of Felder, he has been claimed off the free agency waiver wire by the Chicago Bulls, league sources told Shams Charania of The Vertical.

The second-year point guard was traded to the Atlanta Hawks with Jefferson and two future second-round picks last week and was waived on Saturday.

Although Felder was taken in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Cavs because of his ability to score in bunches at Oakland, he failed to secure any significant playing time as Kyrie Irving's backup.

Felder averaged 4.0 points and 1.4 assists per contest in a span of 42 games last season, but he only averaged 9.2 minutes per game behind Deron Williams.

With the multiple injuries to the Bulls' backcourt, the 5'9" guard should get an opportunity to play as Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Cameron Payne recover and work their way back into the lineup.

To make room for Felder on the 15-man roster, Chicago waived center Diamond Stone and forward Jarell Eddie, per Charania.