Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Raise your hand if you thought New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram would have the gaudiest stat line of any player in Week 6 (150 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns).

Most people probably would have picked superstars such as Kareem Hunt or Antonio Brown, but in retrospect, Ingram was in the right place at the right time to have a monster week.

His opponent, the Detroit Lions, had just lost two key members of their front seven (defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and linebacker Paul Worrilow).

The game was played in the Mercedes-Benz Dome, which is the NFL's home for offensive fireworks.

Furthermore, backfield mate Adrian Peterson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, meaning Ingram was bound for more touches.

Ultimately, when picking players to start or sit in fantasy football, it's important to consider all factors and think about all the possible scenarios. In Ingram's case, the odds were clearly in his favor.

We may not find the next Mark Ingram below, but here are some players (and teams) who could have big weeks.

Quarterback

Brett Hundley (Green Bay Packers)

Yes, Hundley threw three interceptions against the Minnesota Vikings, but he was thrown into the fire in a tough spot against a stout defense on the road.

Hundley will face a weaker (but still solid, if the last three weeks are any indication) defense when the New Orleans Saints roll into town, but most importantly, he will have a full week to prepare as the starter and try to establish a better rapport with his teammates.

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

It also helps that he has an excellent supporting cast around him, led by wideout Jordy Nelson.

Hundley had an excellent collegiate career at UCLA and is talented enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL someday. The guess is he starts proving that notion to be true on Sunday.

Running Back

Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals)

The rookie running back has accumulated 57 touches in his last three weeks, establishing himself as the clear No. 1 option in the Cincinnati backfield.

Gary Landers/Associated Press

He had some tough matchups in his last two games, facing the stingy Cleveland and Buffalo run defenses, but Pittsburgh has given up monster stat lines to opposing backs this year. In particular, Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette each ran for well over 100 yards and two scores each against Pittsburgh.

For the season, the Steelers have allowed 4.7 yards per carry, which is the sixth-worst mark in the league. Mixon may not have a blowout game, but he should be productive in a close matchup.

Wide Receiver

Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams offense revolves around running back Todd Gurley, but Robert Woods has been a frequent target of quarterback Jared Goff lately.

Woods hasn't found the end zone this year, but he's seen an average of seven targets in his last four games. Now he has a good home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, whose defense has struggled all season.

In particular, the secondary has given up some massive chunk plays, most notably a 72-yarder to Philadelphia Eagles wideout Nelson Agholor. For the season, Arizona is in the bottom half of the NFL in quarterback rating and passing yards per attempt allowed.

This could be a breakout game for Woods. If you're looking for a wideout, he could be a solid option.

Tight End

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)

The rookie tight end checks off three important boxes heading into his matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

First, he's seeing targets, accruing 17 in his last two games.

Second, the 49ers may be playing from behind against a strong Dallas offense. Even though the Cowboys will be missing suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, they still have an excellent quarterback in Dak Prescott and some of the best offensive linemen in football. Therefore, they may have to pass to stay in this game, meaning Kittle could be heavily involved.

Finally, Dallas ranked sixth-last in the NFL in defending tight ends after five weeks, according to Football Outsiders.

Ultimately, Kittle could end up being one of the most productive players at his position if he continues to see a healthy amount of targets.