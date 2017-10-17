Week 7 Waiver Wire: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

A couple of New York Giants players will land on thousands of fantasy football teams after excellent Sunday Night Football performances against the Denver Broncos, while other folks have dropped a few popular pickups from previous weeks.

Here's a look at the most popular adds and drops for the four offensive positions, per Yahoo. Furthermore, every player (or team) on this list is available in more than 50 percent of leagues and currently active.

Most Popular Week 7 Adds

Buffalo Bills QB Tyrod Taylor

Taylor was likely dropped from many teams last week after his team had a bye, but he's a much better reality quarterback than a fantasy signal-caller in the long term.

Of course, reality matters much more than fantasy, but the Buffalo Bills are based off their running game and a tough defense. Taylor has also lost two key weapons in wide receiver Jordan Matthews and tight end Charles Clay, so he's not likely to light up the fantasy scoreboard any time soon.

Tennessee Titans WR Corey Davis

Corey Davis, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft after a phenomenal career at Western Michigan, has been injured since Week 2 with a hamstring injury.

He has plenty of talent, though, and Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reported that he could be back before the Week 8 bye.

That being said, it's hard enough for a rookie wide receiver to make an immediate impact, let alone one who has missed a handful of games due to injury. Davis has a ton of potential, but the guess is it's realized starting in 2018.

New York Giants RB Orleans Darkwa

The New York Giants reshuffled their backfield after a losing skid, and now Orleans Darkwa is the No. 1 back for the foreseeable future.

He rewarded the Giants coaching staff for their belief in him by running for 127 yards on 21 carries against the Denver Broncos, who had the league's No. 1 rush defense going into the game.

If Darkwa can clear 100 yards against a tough Denver defense, what can he do against the rest of the league?

New York Giants TE Evan Engram

Darkwa's teammate, rookie tight end Evan Engram, is now the team's top pass-catcher until wide receiver Stering Shepard returns from injury.

With the loss of Odell Beckham, Dwayne Harris and Brandon Marshall to season-ending injuries, the Giants will need to rely on Engram every game to keep the chains moving through the air.

He's been targeted nearly seven times per game this season, and that heavy usage should continue through December.

Most Popular Drops

Denver Broncos QB Trevor Siemian

Everyone was on the Trevor Siemian bandwagon after he threw for four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, and now everyone has jumped off that same bandwagon after he threw just one touchdown pass in an ugly 23-10 loss to the previously winless Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Siemian is not as good as the quarterback who threw for four scores, but he's not as bad as he showed on Sunday either. He's somewhere in the middle.

For fantasy purposes, he's a viable starter in two-quarterback leagues and a backup in one-quarterback contests.

New York Giants WR Roger Lewis

Lewis became the team's No. 1 wide receiver after the Giants' pass-catching core became decimated with injuries, making him a popular pickup, but he only saw two targets against Denver, catching one pass for 15 yards.

This drop may be a little premature, though. Ultimately, the Giants' top pass-catcher is Evan Engram at this point, but Lewis is still going to see a ton of snaps. In better matchups, he will succeed and could be a solid flex or third wideout option.

New York Jets RB Elijah McGuire

The New York Jets running back may be the odd man out in his team's backfield. He's only managed 43 yards on 21 carries in his last two games, and Matt Forte has returned from a turf toe injury.

When Bilal Powell returns to action (he was a game-time decision in Week 6 before sitting out, so his return seems imminent), McGuire will likely be demoted to third string.

Oakland Raiders TE Jared Cook

I've been on the Jared Cook bandwagon since preseason, and I'm likely to be sitting in the front seat if it ends up falling off a cliff.

Anyway, if you have Cook on your team, don't drop him just yet. He's a viable backup (if you like having a second tight end on your team) and a legitimate starter in the right matchup. Until Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Cook averaged over six targets per game.

The Raiders offense has sputtered so far, but they have too much talent for that trend to last all season, right? If they turn it around, look for Cook to play a key role.