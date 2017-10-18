10 Burning Questions Entering 2017-18 NBA Season

10 of 10

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Every NBA champion is granted a piece of basketball immortality, but the Dubs want more than a sliver.

"We aspire to be that dynasty that will be in the minds of NBA fans forever," Klay Thompson said, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell.

Golden State's credentials are impossible to ignore. It already owns both the greatest regular season (73-9) and the first stretch of three consecutive 65-win campaigns. A 16-1 stampede to last year's title gave it the best postseason winning percentage in NBA history.

But greatness makes us greedy, especially when the Warriors are essentially trotting a team of Tecmo Bowl Bo Jacksons. They had that 73-win year, but they couldn't cap it with a title. They almost had a perfect playoff run, but they ate a 21-point loss in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals. They've been almost unstoppable for three years, but it's only three years.

This is where Golden State shifts the conversation. Seventy wins are there for the taking. The Dubs reeled off 67 last year when they were integrating Durant, later adjusting to 20 games without him and not as deep as the current bunch. The title is theirs to lose. No amount of roster shuffling put anyone within striking distance of this squad at full strength.

If Golden State does what it's supposed to do, all the doors to the historical debates are open. The Warriors will forever be a part of basketball's memory banks.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats from Basketball Reference or NBA.com.

Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ZachBuckleyNBA.