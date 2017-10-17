Miracle of Enzo Amore: How WWE Raw Castoff Reinvented Himself as 205 Live Savior

credit: wwe.com

Only in the world of professional wrestling could a guy fall down to nothing and then talk his way to the top. That is exactly what Enzo Amore has done in WWE.

The man who seemed to exist only as a sidekick to Big Colin Cassady has done much more than step out of his shadow; Amore now overshadows his former partner. Though it wasn't Big Cass' fault he was put on the shelf with an injury.

When that happened, most fans probably believed Amore was done. But he was just getting started.

It's indeed a miracle that Amore has not only bounced back but excelled. He's always demonstrated a love for the business, but it was his heart that many fans questioned for the past several months.

Did he let stardom go to his head? Was he in WWE for the right reasons? Did he care about being a WWE Superstar or did he only care about being famous?

He was in a dangerous place, one in which the crowd had begun to grow weary of his antics. As much as fans enjoyed his mic work, they seemed to lose interest in what he had to say. He was a broken record, simply repeating himself week after week.

Then there's the fact he never seemed to do much in the ring.

Amore was a one-trick pony, a guy who existed only to get a laugh and then lose his match. He was a comedian and nothing more. Fans were OK with that before, but his act had become painfully routine.

But not only has he proved the doubters wrong, Amore has managed to prove he is definitely in it because he was meant to do it.

Amore is a WWE Superstar in every sense of the word. His situation changed and when it did, he could have slid down to mediocrity. He enjoyed the life of a celebrity but did not let it control him. He had an opportunity at a fresh start, and he took full advantage of it.

Amore simply wanted it too much and was not content to just cruise through his career.

So, instead he was given a shot at resuscitating the cruiserweight division and that's exactly what he has done. 205 Live is full of talent and has been from the beginning; fans knew the guys were more than capable of bringing the house down every time they stepped into the ring.

From Brian Kendrick to Gran Metalik, the 205 Live roster never takes a night off and is always ready to impress. But the program always seemed to be missing something and was always just short of relevant.

The cruiserweight stars had skill and ability, but they didn't have attitude.

Amore has brought that and is finally putting a spotlight on the division that has been needed from the start. Now, instead of dismissing the 205 Live crew, fans are paying attention. They see the heart Amore has and it's made a huge difference to them.

The best part of it all is that Amore used what brought him to the game—his mic skills.

It was his ability to cut promos that has refocused his WWE career. Amore just kept talking in spite of any negative buzz surrounding him and no matter what his critics thought about him. He was given the stick and the chance to get back on track.

He talked his way back and now he's keeping his spot because fans are listening once again.

Amore is the talk of WWE and he's working the main event of Monday Night Raw. He's weathered the storm and he's come back better than before. He's in his element now and is thriving. He is at the top of his game and is making it work like never before.

Being a tag team champion was evidently not in the cards for him. He may never rise to the level of world champion. He may not have a Hall of Fame career in WWE. However, after watching how he's handled adversity and bounced back the way he has, fans would be wise to never say never.

Amore has proved them wrong before.

