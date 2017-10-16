    Marcus Mariota, Titans Snap 11-Game Losing Streak vs. Colts in MNF Win

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 36-22 at home Monday night at Nissan Stadium.

    It's the first time Tennessee beat Indianapolis since Oct 30, 2011—a streak that lasted 11 games.

    The victory moves the Titans into a three-way tie with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South. Tennessee hits the road to take on the winless Cleveland Browns in Week 7, so the Titans have a good chance of climbing above .500 on Sunday.

    The Colts, meanwhile, have a difficult matchup against the Jaguars ahead. This will be Jacoby Brissett's toughest test to date, with Jacksonville ranking first in defensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

