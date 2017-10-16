Ezekiel Elliott Has Restraining Order to Block Suspension Filed by NFLPA

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association filed a request for a temporary restraining order that would once again delay the six-game suspension levied against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Monday.

Last week, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Elliott's injunction against the suspension, meaning the punishment is set to go into effect with Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Anderson, lawyers representing Elliott and the NFLPA will argue the request in front of a judge Tuesday.

The NFL issued the suspension following an investigation into allegations of a domestic dispute involving Elliott. Although the district attorney in Columbus, Ohio, declined to press charges, the NFL said it found sufficient evidence to suspend the All-Pro running back.

Todd Jones, the NFL's special counsel for conduct, wrote in a statement the league's investigation found "there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. [Tiffany] Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant granted a temporary injunction sought by the NFLPA to delay the start of Elliott's suspension. In his decision, Mazzant said the NFL didn't give Elliott a fair hearing during his appeal of the punishment, per Anderson:

Elliott has appeared in all five of the Cowboys' games so far, running for 393 yards and two touchdowns on 105 carries.