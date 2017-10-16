Harvey Langi, Wife Cassidy 'Making Progress' from Car Crash, Says Bill Belichick

Uncredited/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday that rookie linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife Cassidy remain hospitalized after being involved in a car accident Friday.

"I think they are doing better. Serious, but not life-threatening," Belichick said on WEEI's Dale, Holley and Keefe (h/t NESN.com's Zack Cox). "Probably will take a little time before either one of them are back to normal, but they both are making progress. Hopefully, [they] will be released soon from the hospital."

Cassidy thanked those close to her on social media for their support Sunday:

Deseret News' Dick Harmon spoke to Rick Wahlin, Langi's father-in-law, who said Harvey and Cassidy Langi are "very lucky to be alive."

According to Harmon, the accident happened when a vehicle rear-ended the car Langi was driving as he attempted to make a left turn. The impact propelled Langi's car into two automobiles ahead of it. Firefighters needed the Jaws of Life to open a hole in Langi's car big enough to rescue Harvey and Cassidy.

Harvey suffered head and neck injuries, while Cassidy fractured her hips and ribs. Doctors were also evaluating whether she had internal bleeding.

The Patriots signed Langi as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He appeared in New England's Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints and made one tackle.