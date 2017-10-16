Tiger Woods' Doctor Clears Him to Resume Full Golf Activities

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is on the comeback trail.

On Monday, Bob Harig of ESPN.com reported Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said the golfer received medical clearance to resume full golfing activity.

"He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed," Steinberg said. "He can do as much as he needs to do. Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way."

Harig noted the news comes six months after Woods underwent fusion surgery on his back.

While Steinberg stressed Woods' plan is to take things slowly, the 14-time major winner posted video of himself hitting with a driver Sunday:

Steinberg didn't suggest a specific tournament Woods is targeting for his return to competitive play. According to his PGA Tour profile, his last tournament came in January's Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut after shooting 76 in the first round and 72 in the second.

Harig noted Woods withdrew from a February tournament in Dubai, which was "just his third tournament start after more than a year away following his third back surgery in 2015."

Much of Woods' career has been centered on the pursuit of Jack Nicklaus' record 18 major victories, but the prospect of that seems dimmer with every injury setback. Four majors behind Nicklaus, Woods is 41 years old and hasn't prevailed in one of golf's biggest four tournaments since the 2008 U.S. Open.

While it is difficult to envision him returning to the form of his prime—when he was arguably the greatest golfer in history—the medical clearance is an important step for Woods as he strives to return to competitive play.