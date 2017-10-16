Draymond Green Questions Rockets: 'I Don't Know How Serious They Take Defense'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green questioned the defensive prowess of the Houston Rockets leading up to the 2017-18 season in a Monday interview.

Mark Medina of the Mercury News noted Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni discussed the Warriors with ESPN, saying, "You're not gonna stop them. It's just not gonna happen. They're not gonna stop us, either."

Green heard the quote and said, "I don't know how serious they take defense with that comment," per Medina.

If anyone knows about defense, it is the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year and three-time member of the All-Defensive first team.

It is hard to argue with Green's assertion considering the Rockets were a mere 18th in the league in defensive efficiency last season, per NBA.com, and 21st in 2015-16. By comparison, the Warriors were second in 2016-17 on their way to a second title in three years and fourth in 2015-16 on their way to an NBA-record 73 regular-season wins.

D'Antoni has been known for his fast-paced style of offense throughout his coaching career, and he has a backcourt tandem of James Harden and Chris Paul who will look to push the ball when given the opportunity this season.

Green seemed perfectly fine with that strategy.

"They want it to be a shootout, which is fine," Green said, per Medina. "But we're going to play some defense. We scored pretty well. But we're a damn good defensive team too. So we're going to play some defense."

Paul will add an extra defensive dimension to the Rockets in 2017-18 considering he is a nine-time member of an All-Defensive team, but he is also 32 years old. What's more, opponents shot 1.2 percent better than their normal averages overall and 10.6 percent better within six feet when Paul guarded them last season, per NBA.com.

The Rockets don't appear well-equipped to slow the Warriors, but Green's comments promise to add even more drama to Tuesday's season opener and a potential meeting in the playoffs.