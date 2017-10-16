Aaron Rodgers More Valuable Than Tom Brady, Every NFL Player, Says Greg Jennings

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers potentially out for the remainder of the 2017 season, former teammate Greg Jennings argued there isn't a more valuable player in the NFL.

Jennings told TMZ Sports that Rodgers is "absolutely" more important to the Packers than Tom Brady is for the New England Patriots.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Rodgers will soon undergo surgery on his broken right collarbone and that the injury could be season-ending, according to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.

Jennings can speak from firsthand experience regarding Rodgers' talent. He played for the Packers from 2005 to 2012, with Rodgers replacing Brett Favre as the team's starting quarterback in 2008. Jennings last played in the league with the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

Upon taking over for Favre, Rodgers almost immediately became one of the NFL's best passers. Since 2008, he's fifth in passing yards (37,883), second in touchdowns (309) and first in passer rating (104.5) among quarterbacks with at least 16 starts, according to Pro Football Reference.

In 2013, Rodgers fractured his left collarbone in Green Bay's eighth game of the season following a 5-2 start. The Packers finished the year with an 8-7-1 record as the trio of Matt Flynn, Scott Tolzien and Seneca Wallace started seven of the team's remaining eight games. Rodgers returned for the final week and started the Packers' NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The early returns from Rodgers' replacement, Brett Hundley, on Sunday weren't promising. The third-year quarterback went 18-of-33 for 157 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Hundley entered 2017 having thrown 10 regular-season passes.

It's not as if Packers fans took Rodgers for granted or failed to adequately credit him for the team's success. But his absence will unquestionably be a reminder as to how much Green Bay's performance rests on his right arm.