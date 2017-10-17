Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

As bye weeks go, Week 7 won't hit too hard, with only the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans out of action. Injuries, on the other hand, could throw a major wrench in your plans.

Below, we'll break down the Week 7 fantasy rankings for each position and examine a few players and matchups worth analyzing in more detail.

Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

2. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

6. Kirk Cousins, Washington

7. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

9. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Consider Newton's early-season slump officially over. He now has 910 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, 115 rushing yards and two rushing scores in the past three weeks. Newton is back.

Ryan has been pretty poor this season for fantasy players, but he'll face a New England defense in Week 7 that has given up 300 or more passing yards four times this season and two passing touchdowns in each of its last four games. If ever there was a week for Ryan to end his slump, this is it.

Running Backs

1. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

5. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

6. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers

7. Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

8. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

11. C.J. Anderson, Denver Broncos

12. Adrian Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

13. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota Vikings

14. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons

15. Chris Thompson, Washington

16. Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

17. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

18. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans

19. Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

20. Frank Gore, Indianapolis Colts

21. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

22. Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland Browns

23. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

24. LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia Eagles

25. Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants

At some point, Thompson needs to be treated like a legitimate RB2. In standard-scoring leagues, Thompson has notched four weeks of double-digit points. While he's generally done his damage through the air, it was a positive sign to see Washington give him 16 carries in Week 6, a season high.

But the fact that Thompson does so much damage through the air bodes well for this week against the Eagles. Carolina had success hitting McCaffrey out of the backfield in Week 6 against Philadelphia, with the rookie running back catching 10 passes for 56 yards and a score.

The Eagles are stout against the run, giving up the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. But Thompson has become Washington's top receiving threat, giving him solid value even against Philly's excellent front seven.

As for Gordon, he faces a tough matchup against a tough Denver run defense. Gordon has been red-hot the past two weeks, notching 313 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. And while Denver is generally stout against the run, Darkwa just rushed 21 times for 117 yards against the Broncos.

Expect Gordon to keep up his RB1 ways.

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

5. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Michael Crabtree, Oakland Raiders

8. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

9. Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

10. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

11. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers

12. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

13. Chris Hogan, New England Patriots

14. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

15. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

16. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots

17. Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins

18. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

19. Pierre Garcon, San Francisco 49ers

20. DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

22. Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks

23. Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

24. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles

25. Jermaine Kearse, New York Jets

There are some backup quarterbacks who instantly lower the fantasy value of a team's wideouts. It's hard to say just yet if Brett Hundley is that type of backup.

Without question, Nelson and Adams probably lose a little bit of value without Aaron Rodgers under center. At the very least, their consistency might waver. It's hard to know if Hundley's presence will cause a dramatic shift for Nelson and Adams or a more subtle one.

Given that Hundley has been with the Packers for the past three years, he deserves some benefit of the doubt. The GMFB crew thinks so, at least:

For at least this week, consider Nelson to still be a WR1 and Adams a player in the WR2-to-flex range. Their value will obviously be worth monitoring closely going forward.

Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Evan Engram, New York Giants

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

7. Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks

8. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans

9. Jordan Reed, Washington

10. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

Eli Manning needs someone to throw to, and Engram was one of his top targets in Week 6, catching five passes for 82 yards and a score. Engram is athletic, dangerous after the catch and, most importantly for the Giants, healthy.

Barring a huge slump, he's a TE1 for the rest of the season.

I can't quit Reed. He's been so good in the past, even if he's slumping this year. And the Eagles haven't been immune to big performances from opposing tight ends. Travis Kelce, for instance, torched them to the tune of eight catches, 103 yards and a touchdown in Week 2.

Reed is a dynamic playmaker. At some point, he'll turn his season around. Week 7 against Philadelphia could be that week.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Seattle Seahawks

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Buffalo Bills

8. Los Angeles Rams

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Here's what the Saints have done for fantasy players in the past three weeks: seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries, three touchdowns and a shutout against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

No defense is hotter in fantasy football than the Saints. Now they'll face a Packers team without Aaron Rodgers. Without question, Green Bay still has weapons. But the combination of the Saints defense coming into the game on fire and the Packers relying on Brett Hundley is a recipe for another big weekend for New Orleans.

As for Philadelphia, the Eagles have been inconsistent for fantasy players but just held the Panthers to 80 rushing yards. To put that number in perspective, however, consider that Newton rushed for 71 of them.

Here's something else to consider: In Week 1, Philly's defense held Washington to 17 points while accumulating four turnovers and a defensive score. In Week 7, they face Washington again, this time at home. Washington has a solid offense, but Philly's defense provides solid upside this week.

Kickers

1. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

2. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

3. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

4. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots

5. Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers

6. Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills

7. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

8. Ryan Succop, Tennessee Titans

9. Chandler Catanzaro, New York Jets

10. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons

As always, trust the kickers who have produced for you to this point. Consistency is everything at kicker.