    Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 15: Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers boxes the goal post after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )
    Peter Aiken/Getty Images

    As bye weeks go, Week 7 won't hit too hard, with only the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans out of action. Injuries, on the other hand, could throw a major wrench in your plans.

    Below, we'll break down the Week 7 fantasy rankings for each position and examine a few players and matchups worth analyzing in more detail.

           

    Quarterbacks

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 12: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

    2. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

    3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

    4. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

    5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

    6. Kirk Cousins, Washington

    7. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

    8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

    9. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

    Consider Newton's early-season slump officially over. He now has 910 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, 115 rushing yards and two rushing scores in the past three weeks. Newton is back.

    Ryan has been pretty poor this season for fantasy players, but he'll face a New England defense in Week 7 that has given up 300 or more passing yards four times this season and two passing touchdowns in each of its last four games. If ever there was a week for Ryan to end his slump, this is it.

            

    Running Backs

    OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 15: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after scoring on a six-yard touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 15, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Ph
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    1. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

    2. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

    3. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

    4. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

    5. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

    6. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers

    7. Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

    8. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

    9. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    10. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

    11. C.J. Anderson, Denver Broncos

    12. Adrian Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

    13. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota Vikings

    14. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons

    15. Chris Thompson, Washington

    16. Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

    17. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

    18. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans

    19. Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

    20. Frank Gore, Indianapolis Colts

    21. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

    22. Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland Browns

    23. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

    24. LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia Eagles

    25. Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants

    At some point, Thompson needs to be treated like a legitimate RB2. In standard-scoring leagues, Thompson has notched four weeks of double-digit points. While he's generally done his damage through the air, it was a positive sign to see Washington give him 16 carries in Week 6, a season high.

    But the fact that Thompson does so much damage through the air bodes well for this week against the Eagles. Carolina had success hitting McCaffrey out of the backfield in Week 6 against Philadelphia, with the rookie running back catching 10 passes for 56 yards and a score.

    The Eagles are stout against the run, giving up the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. But Thompson has become Washington's top receiving threat, giving him solid value even against Philly's excellent front seven.

    As for Gordon, he faces a tough matchup against a tough Denver run defense. Gordon has been red-hot the past two weeks, notching 313 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. And while Denver is generally stout against the run, Darkwa just rushed 21 times for 117 yards against the Broncos.

    Expect Gordon to keep up his RB1 ways.

               

    Wide Receivers

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled after a reception by Trae Waynes #26 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter of the game on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo
    Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

    1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

    2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    3. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

    4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

    5. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

    6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

    7. Michael Crabtree, Oakland Raiders

    8. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

    9. Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

    10. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

    11. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers

    12. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings

    13. Chris Hogan, New England Patriots

    14. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

    15. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

    16. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots

    17. Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins

    18. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

    19. Pierre Garcon, San Francisco 49ers

    20. DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    21. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

    22. Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks

    23. Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

    24. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles

    25. Jermaine Kearse, New York Jets

    There are some backup quarterbacks who instantly lower the fantasy value of a team's wideouts. It's hard to say just yet if Brett Hundley is that type of backup.

    Without question, Nelson and Adams probably lose a little bit of value without Aaron Rodgers under center. At the very least, their consistency might waver. It's hard to know if Hundley's presence will cause a dramatic shift for Nelson and Adams or a more subtle one. 

    Given that Hundley has been with the Packers for the past three years, he deserves some benefit of the doubt. The GMFB crew thinks so, at least:

    For at least this week, consider Nelson to still be a WR1 and Adams a player in the WR2-to-flex range. Their value will obviously be worth monitoring closely going forward.

              

    Tight Ends

    KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 02: Tight end Travis Kelce (L) of the Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Jordan Reed (R) of the Washington Redskins exchange juries after the game on October 2, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter
    Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

    1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

    2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

    3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

    4. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    5. Evan Engram, New York Giants

    6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

    7. Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks

    8. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans

    9. Jordan Reed, Washington

    10. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

    Eli Manning needs someone to throw to, and Engram was one of his top targets in Week 6, catching five passes for 82 yards and a score. Engram is athletic, dangerous after the catch and, most importantly for the Giants, healthy.

    Barring a huge slump, he's a TE1 for the rest of the season.

    I can't quit Reed. He's been so good in the past, even if he's slumping this year. And the Eagles haven't been immune to big performances from opposing tight ends. Travis Kelce, for instance, torched them to the tune of eight catches, 103 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. 

    Reed is a dynamic playmaker. At some point, he'll turn his season around. Week 7 against Philadelphia could be that week.

                    

    Defense/Special Teams

    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    1. Jacksonville Jaguars

    2. Seattle Seahawks

    3. Pittsburgh Steelers

    4. New Orleans Saints

    5. Minnesota Vikings

    6. Baltimore Ravens

    7. Buffalo Bills

    8. Los Angeles Rams

    9. Cincinnati Bengals

    10. Philadelphia Eagles

    Here's what the Saints have done for fantasy players in the past three weeks: seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries, three touchdowns and a shutout against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

    No defense is hotter in fantasy football than the Saints. Now they'll face a Packers team without Aaron Rodgers. Without question, Green Bay still has weapons. But the combination of the Saints defense coming into the game on fire and the Packers relying on Brett Hundley is a recipe for another big weekend for New Orleans.

    As for Philadelphia, the Eagles have been inconsistent for fantasy players but just held the Panthers to 80 rushing yards. To put that number in perspective, however, consider that Newton rushed for 71 of them. 

    Here's something else to consider: In Week 1, Philly's defense held Washington to 17 points while accumulating four turnovers and a defensive score. In Week 7, they face Washington again, this time at home. Washington has a solid offense, but Philly's defense provides solid upside this week.

            

    Kickers

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 and Mychal Kendricks #95 of the Philadelphia Eagles carry Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    1. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

    2. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

    3. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

    4. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots

    5. Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers

    6. Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills

    7. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

    8. Ryan Succop, Tennessee Titans

    9. Chandler Catanzaro, New York Jets

    10. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons

    As always, trust the kickers who have produced for you to this point. Consistency is everything at kicker. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Power Rankings Heading into Week 7

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Titans Snap 11-Game Losing Streak vs Colts

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Can Titans Finally Live Up to Hype?

      Sean Tomlinson
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Owners, Players Seek to Resolve Anthem Issue

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report