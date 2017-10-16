Aaron Rodgers Needs Surgery for Collarbone Injury, Likely Out for Season

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will undergo surgery for his broken collarbone.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared word from Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirming the news. Rapoport added the surgery "likely means his season is over."

This comes after the Packers announced Sunday that Rodgers broke his collarbone in the first quarter of his team's 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted Rodgers suffered the injury after he took a hard hit from Anthony Barr.

This isn't the first time the six-time Pro Bowler and two-time league MVP has suffered a serious collarbone injury. He missed seven games in 2013 with a fractured left collarbone, although he returned by season's end and played in the playoffs.

The Packers announced Monday they signed quarterback Joe Callahan to the active roster, but they will turn to Brett Hundley as their starting signal-caller with Rodgers on the shelf. He threw for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the loss to the Vikings.

Green Bay selected Hundley with a fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft. The UCLA product has appeared in six games throughout his NFL career with one touchdown pass and four interceptions.

Despite the lack of a proven track record, McCarthy told reporters, "I've got three years invested in Brett Hundley. I've got great confidence in him."

Hundley will need to back up his coach's confidence to lead the 4-2 Packers to their sixth NFC North title in seven years.