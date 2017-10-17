NFL Predictions Week 7: Top Odds, Picks, Projections for Every Game on Schedule

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

NFL Week 6 was one for the books, but it's a week best left in the rearview mirror for many teams, even some of the winners.

Whether it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing Jameis Winston, the Green Bay Packers losing Aaron Rodgers or the Denver Broncos losing Trevor Siemian—all to varying degrees of seriousness—injuries were once again pervasive this past week.

Then there were the surprise upsets, such as the Miami Dolphins edging the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 or the Los Angeles Chargers squeezing by the Oakland Raiders 17-16, that no doubt have presumed conference favorites sweating.

Week 7 will hopefully have fewer injuries, and as far as the crazy upsets go, things look a lot more straightforward. But as every week in the NFL continues to show, nothing is for certain in this league.

Let's take a look at the schedule and early point spreads for the Week 7 games and make some predictions. Projected winners are indicated in italics.

NFL Week 7 Schedule, Odds and Picks

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City (-2.5) at Oakland: 8:25 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Oct. 22

Arizona at L.A. Rams (-2.5): 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore at Minnesota (-4.5): 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina (-3) at Chicago: 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville (-3) at Indianapolis: 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans (-3.5) at Green Bay: 1 p.m., Fox

N.Y. Jets at Miami (-3.5): 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay at Buffalo (-3): 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee (-6.5) at Cleveland: 1 p.m., CBS

Dallas (-4) at San Francisco: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-4): 4:25 p.m., CBS

Denver (-2.5) at L.A. Chargers: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Seattle (-7.5) at N.Y. Giants: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Atlanta at New England (-3.5): 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia (-4): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Biggest Favorites

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks had their bye in Week 6, so they were spared from some of the crazier goings-on of the league last week.

Rested and back in action in Week 7, they take on the New York Giants, fresh off a triumphant 23-10 dismantling of the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

How do you evaluate a team like the Giants, which inexplicably got its first win of the season after losing its top four wideouts? This will be an interesting matchup for Seattle, which can't be sure which Giants team is going to show up.

It's no surprise that Seattle is favored by more than a touchdown, but no one expected New York to beat Denver in primetime.

The Giants appeared to rally around their misfortune, as tight end Evan Engram stepped up to become Eli Manning's go-to target, totaling five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Orleans Darkwa stepped it up against a stout run defense, amassing 117 yards on 21 carries.

Seattle's defense has been solid this year, coming in eighth in the league overall heading into Week 7 and allowing an average of 330 yards and 17.4 points per game.

But it's not nearly a strong as the Broncos', and the Giants somehow managed to sneak past them.

Now that they've won a game in general, the Giants next must turn their attention to winning a game at home. They have a chance to do that against Seattle in Week 7, but if you listen to Vegas, it's a long one.

Tennessee Titans

James Kenney/Associated Press

Tennessee is coming off a triumphant 36-22 victory on Monday Night Football, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was in the lineup despite suffering a leg injury in Week 5.

Mariota was downright surgical in the Titans' victory; as John Glennon of the Titans' website pointed out, "Mariota led the Titans to touchdowns on all of their final three possessions, completing 11-of-11 passes for 150 yards and one score."

Kicker Ryan Succop also took up the mantle, setting a record for consecutive field goals made under 50 yards:

The 3-3 Titans share a record with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, but they've moved into first place in the AFC South.

Keep in mind, too, that Vegas' initial point spread, with the Titans as 6.5-point favorites over the Cleveland Browns, came out before that Monday night win.

The hapless Browns remain winless through six weeks and have the worst record in the NFL. They are averaging only 15 points a game.

The Titans may not be the biggest favorites heading into Week 7, but as long as Mariota stays healthy, this feels pretty close to a sure thing for them.

Minnesota Vikings

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Vikings left Week 6 with an impressive-on-paper 23-10 win over the Packers after Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game with a broken collarbone.

But can Minnesota keep the wins coming against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7?

Minnesota's NFC North rival Chicago Bears were able to eke out a win over Baltimore in overtime in Week 6, which helps instill confidence in the Vikings' chances.

But perhaps the biggest news heading into Week 7 is that Minnesota might not have to move forward with backup Case Keenum.

Preferred starter Teddy Bridgewater issued this somewhat cryptic tweet on Monday, which was followed up with confirmation by the Vikings that he has been cleared to return to practice and will do so on Wednesday:

Maybe Bridgewater won't make it into the lineup in Week 7; after all, he's months ahead of his projected recovery schedule.

But the news that he could be returning this season, coupled with a struggling Ravens team, could be enough to help these Vikings keep their momentum going.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark and current as of Oct. 17.