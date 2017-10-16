Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 9 Fixtures After Week 8 Results

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Leicester City came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on Monday night, Riyad Mahrez equalising after Nacer Chadli had put the visitors ahead.

The hosts had chances to open the scoring with Mahrez guilty of missing a glorious opportunity, which he really ought to have put away, according to sports reporter Ian Abrahams:

Craig Shakespeare's side were also struggling for fluency in attack, with strikers Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho not linking at all well, as highlighted by football writer Greg Lea:

With an hour gone, and still goalless, the game was in need of some magic, and it was duly provided by Chadli.

The 28-year-old fired a free-kick, from the edge of the box, around the wall and past a diving Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal to open the scoring.

Ed Aarons at the Guardian felt Iheanacho had to take some of the blame for the goal:

However, Mahrez made up for his earlier miss in the 80th minute, tucking away confidently in the box after a knockdown from substitute Islam Slimani.

As noted by Opta, it was Mahrez's first Premier League goal since May:

Leicester pressed for a winner but could not find a way past Boaz Myhill and had to settle for a draw that keeps them in the bottom three.

West Brom may be disappointed at leaving with just a point after having led but move into the top half, now in 10th place with 10 points.

Here is the full fixture list for Week 9:

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs. Watford

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs. Bournemouth

Swansea City vs. Leicester City

Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion

Everton vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

There are a couple of standout fixtures this weekend with Watford's trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea the highlight of Saturday's games.

Marco Silva's side go into the game flying high in fourth place in the table and on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Chelsea have already been beaten by Burnley, Manchester City and Crystal Palace this season and have injuries to key men.

The Blues's biggest loss is undoubtedly midfielder N'Golo Kante, who will miss the game and is out of action until November, per BBC Sport.

Sky Sport journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that under the guidance of Silva, and with young Brazilian Richarlison in the ranks, Watford are a team to watch out for:

Richarlison won the penalty from which Troy Deeney equalised for Watford against Arsenal, before Tom Cleverley hit the late winner.

According to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, he is the man Chelsea need to keep an eye on:

Ahead of Saturday, Chelsea face Roma at Stamford Bridge in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, meaning their thin squad will be tested to the full by a busy week of fixtures.

Antonio Conte will also be aware his side can ill-afford any more slip-ups in the Premier League if they are to successfully defend their title, as they are already nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

Sunday brings another exciting fixture with Liverpool the visitors to Wembley Stadium to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Much has been made of Tottenham's form at Wembley, but they have finally picked up their first Premier League win at the stadium.

A single goal by Christian Eriksen saw Spurs beat Bournemouth on Saturday, as noted by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker:

Liverpool, meanwhile, were being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by rivals Manchester United at Anfield, a result that leaves them four points behind Spurs.

Although the Reds looked much improved defensively against United, they could not find a way past a side well-organised by Jose Mourinho.

Squawka note that Liverpool do not find it difficult to create chances:

However, the Reds' finishing often lets them down and they have lacked a ruthlessness in front of goal, which will be needed if they are to beat Spurs.

Both teams are in UEFA 2017/18 Champions League action before the game, although Liverpool have the kinder fixture, away at Maribor, while Spurs head to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid.

Elsewhere leaders Manchester City take on Burnley, Manchester United travel to Huddersfield Town and bottom side Crystal Palace head to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United.