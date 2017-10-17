Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections: Top 100 Flex Players and Stat Predictions

Norm Hall/Getty Images

As the football season progresses, it seems like the most successful teams are the ones that can stay healthy. The same is mostly true in fantasy football.

While it's easier to replace injured players on the internet than on the field, it still requires a lot of focus and strategy to make sure you field the best possible team. Even injuries to players not on your team could make significant changes to strategy.

With the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions on bye for Week 7, make sure you make the necessary adjustments to help your team win.

Note: Projections courtesy of Yahoo Sports.

Quarterbacks

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

1. Tom Brady vs. ATL (319 pass yards, 2.5 TD, 0.5 INT; 3.5 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

2. Dak Prescott at SF (244 pass yards, 1.7 TD, 0.5 INT; 21.4 rush yards, 0.2 TD)

3. Drew Brees at GB (293 pass yards, 2.0 TD, 1.0 INT; 1.0 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

4. Cam Newton at CHI (228 pass yards, 1.6 TD, 0.8 INT; 26.2 rush yards, 0.3 TD)

5. Carson Wentz vs. WAS (271 pass yards, 1.8 TD, 0.8 INT; 10.6 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

6. Russell Wilson at NYG (236 pass yards, 1.5 TD, 0.7 INT; 26.4 rush yards, 0.2 TD)

7. Jared Goff vs. ARI (283 pass yards, 1.9 TD, 1.1 INT; 5.3 rush yards, 0.1 TD)

8. Tyrod Taylor vs. TB (229 pass yards, 1.3 TD, 0.5 INT; 32.3 rush yards, 0.2 TD)

9. Matt Ryan at NE (265 pass yards, 2.0 TD, 0.8 INT; 5.1 rush yards, 0.0 TD)

10. Marcus Mariota at CLE (233 pass yards, 1.5 TD, 0.6 INT; 23.2 rush yards, 0.2 TD)

11. Alex Smith at OAK (227 pass yards, 1.7 TD, 0.5 INT; 8.8 rush yards, 0.2 TD)

12. Ben Roethlisberger vs. CIN (252 pass yards, 1.8 TD, 0.6 INT; 0.7 rush yards, 0.0 TD)

13. Kirk Cousins at PHI (266 pass yards, 1.5 TD, 0.8 INT; 4.8 rush yards, 0.0 TD)

14. Carson Palmer at LAR (261 pass yards, 1.8 TD, 0.9 INT; 1.2 rush yards, 0.0 TD)

15. Eli Manning vs. SEA (258 pass yards, 1.8 TD, 1.0 INT; 0.8 rush yards, 0.0 TD)

Aaron Rodgers owners have likely been crying for a few days now after the team announced he could miss the entire year with a broken collarbone. Fortunately, several young players have stepped up in recent weeks and are proving to be legitimate options at the position.

Deshaun Watson has gotten a lot of attention for his big numbers with 12 passing touchdowns over the last three games, but Carson Wentz has arguably been even better while leading the Eagles to a 5-1 record.

He has impressed plenty of people on the field:

Meanwhile, his fantasy work is also valuable with seven touchdowns in the last two games, even against quality defenses. After Wentz threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns against the Washington Redskins in Week 1, he has a chance for an even better effort in Week 7.

Other young quarterbacks like Jared Goff and Dak Prescott also have an opportunity to exploit favorable matchups after strong starts to their season.

On the other hand, Derek Carr can't be trusted after a rough return from injury. He hasn't thrown for more than 200 yards or more than one touchdown since Week 2. Even against a Chiefs defense that has given up 248 passing yards per game, Carr should remain on your bench.

Running Backs

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

1. Le'Veon Bell vs. CIN (87.9 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 5.1 catches, 40.2 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

2. Kareem Hunt at OAK (74.4 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 2.7 catches, 27.4 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

3. Todd Gurley vs. ARI (74.0 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 2.6 catches, 24.2 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

4. LeSean McCoy vs. TB (77.0 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 2.6 catches, 22.5 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

5. Leonard Fournette at IND (74.5 rush yards, 0.7 TD; 2.1 catches, 18.6 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

6. Melvin Gordon vs. DEN (68.6 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 3.1 catches, 26.7 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

7. Devonta Freeman at NE (66.7 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 2.7 catches, 25.9 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

8. Jordan Howard vs. CAR (72.5 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 1.6 catches, 14.3 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

9. Jay Ajayi vs. NYJ (72.6 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 2.4 catches, 17.6 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

10. DeMarco Murray at CLE (61.1 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 2.0 catches, 20.4 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

11. Alfred Morris at SF (52.4 rush yards, 0.8 TD; 0.9 catches, 6.1 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

12. C.J. Anderson at LAC (63.7 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 2.3 catches, 19.1 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

13. Christian McCaffrey at CHI (36.3 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 3.5 catches, 37.3 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

14. Jerick McKinnon vs. BAL (32.3 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 4.5 catches, 40.5 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

15. Adrian Peterson at LAR (53.4 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 1.9 catches, 17.2 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

16. Marshawn Lynch vs. KC (57.9 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 1.8 catches, 13.1 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

17. Ty Montgomery vs. NO (46.4 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 3.4 catches, 34.8 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

18. Duke Johnson vs. TEN (31.2 rush yards, 0.1 TD; 4.5 catches, 45.5 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

19. Carlos Hyde vs. DAL (56.3 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 2.1 catches, 17.3 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

20. Mike Gillislee vs. ATL (51.3 rush yards, 0.6 TD; 0.2 catches, 0.5 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

21. LeGarrette Blount vs. WAS (64.5 rush yards, 0.4 TD; 0.7 catches, 3.5 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

22. Doug Martin at BUF (55.8 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.6 catches, 11.9 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

23. Aaron Jones vs. NO (35.6 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.5 catches, 25.4 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

24. Joe Mixon at PIT (44.5 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 2.0 catches, 18.8 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

25. James White vs. ATL (19.2 rush yards, 0.1 TD; 4.6 catches, 43.7 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

26. Wendell Smallwood vs. WAS (31.1 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 3.8 catches, 26.0 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

27. Mark Ingram at GB (50.9 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 2.0 catches, 14.5 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

28. Andre Ellington at LAR (13.8 rush yards, 0.0 TD; 6.6 catches, 55.8 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

29. Isaiah Crowell vs. TEN (55.0 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.7 catches, 9.6 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

30. Rob Kelley at PHI (46.2 rush yards, 0.5 TD; 1.0 catches, 5.9 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

31. Tarik Cohen vs. CAR (28.4 rush yards, 0.1 TD; 4.1 catches, 35.8 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

32. Latavius Murray vs. BAL (41.5 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.8 catches, 15.6 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

33. Bilal Powell at MIA (36.2 rush yards, 0.2 TD; 2.4 catches, 22.2 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

34. Frank Gore vs. JAX (44.1 rush yards, 0.3 TD; 1.6 catches, 10.2 receiving yards, 0.0 TD)

35. Alvin Kamara at GB (18.2 rush yards, 0.1 TD; 4.5 catches, 35.6 receiving yards, 0.1 TD)

Leonard Fournette gave owners a bit of a scare with a foot injury, but he is expected to be ready to go for Week 7, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This is good because he's been one of the most consistent players in the NFL this year, scoring a touchdown in every game.

His seven touchdowns lead the NFL and it's tough to imagine the Indianapolis Colts slowing him down.

While he and Kareem Hunt are showing what the rookies can do, Adrian Peterson is carrying the flag for the veterans. The 32-year-old had just 81 yards in four games with the Saints but got a chance to show that he still has plenty left with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns after a trade to the Cardinals.

He was certainly excited about his performance after the game:

The Cardinals had the worst rushing attack in the NFL before Week 6, but Peterson looked like the real deal. He now faces a Rams team that has allowed a league-high eight rushing touchdowns this season.

He should have already been on rosters before last week, but he has become a must-start going into Week 7.

Giants running back Orleans Darkwa has a tough matchup against the Seahawks this week, but after leading the team with 21 carries for 117 yards Sunday, he could be a high-upside option.

Wide Receivers

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

1. Antonio Brown vs. CIN (7.8 catches, 107 receiving yards, 0.7 TD)

2. A.J. Green at PIT (5.6 catches, 83.1 receiving yards, 0.7 TD)

3. Julio Jones at NE (7.1 catches, 88.4 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

4. Brandin Cooks vs. ATL (6.0 catches, 77.2 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

5. Jordy Nelson vs. NO (6.3 catches, 81.1 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

6. Mike Evans at BUF (5.4 catches, 72.8 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

7. Dez Bryant at SF (6.5 catches, 80 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

8. Davante Adams vs. NO (5.6 catches, 71.4 receiving yards, 0.6 TD)

9. Michael Thomas at GB (5.7 catches, 71.8 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

10. Stefon Diggs vs. BAL (6.5 catches, 70.3 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

11. Doug Baldwin at NYG (5.5 catches, 70.7 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

12. Keenan Allen vs. DEN (6.2 catches, 72.2 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

13. T.Y. Hilton vs. JAX (5.8 catches, 71.4 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

14. Tyreek Hill at OAK (5.4 catches, 52.2 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

15. Alshon Jeffery vs. WAS (4.8 catches, 68.2 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

16. Kelvin Benjamin at CHI (4.5 catches, 65.9 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

17. Demaryius Thomas at LAC (5.0 catches, 62.9 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

18. Chris Hogan vs. ATL (5.3 catches, 58.6 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

19. Amari Cooper vs. KC (5.8 catches, 63.5 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

20. Jarvis Landry vs. NYJ (6.0 catches, 73.2 receiving yards, 0.2 TD)

21. Adam Thielen vs. BAL (5.2 catches, 58.8 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

22. Michael Crabtree vs. KC (4.4 catches, 53.9 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

23. Martavis Bryant vs. CIN (4.4 catches, 63.0 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

24. Sterling Shepard vs. SEA (5.2 catches, 60.9 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

25. Larry Fitzgerald at LAR (5.5 catches, 56.3 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

26. Nelson Agholor vs. WAS (4.1 catches, 55.8 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

27. Rishard Matthews at CLE (4.5 catches, 56.6 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

28. Tyrell Williams vs. DEN (4.2 catches, 61.7 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

29. Sammy Watkins vs. ARI (4.7 catches, 56.0 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

30. Randall Cobb vs. NO (5.1 catches, 57.9 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

31. Pierre Garcon vs. DAL (5.2 catches, 59.4 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

32. DeSean Jackson at BUF (4.0 catches, 61.3 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

33. Terrelle Pryor at PHI (3.8 catches, 50.1 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

34. Devin Funchess at CHI (3.8 catches, 47.0 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

35. Kenny Stills vs. NYJ (3.3 catches, 52.8 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

Wide receivers aren't immune to the injury problems either, and the ones remaining on the field could be big beneficiaries.

Emmanuel Sanders is expected to miss at least Week 7 with an ankle injury, per Mike Klis of 9News. The result should be another big day from Demaryius Thomas, who is dealing with his own injuries but had a season-high 133 receiving yards last game.

This type of situation could be a common theme throughout the week. If Stefon Diggs and DeVante Parker remain out after missing last week, Adam Thielen and Jarvis Landry could be top fantasy plays.

The same goes for Sterling Shepard if he is able to return from his own injury. The Giants have virtually nothing at receiver following the season-ending injuries to Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, and their replacements only caught two total passes last game. Shepard being on the field would give Eli Manning at least one trustworthy option down the field.

Although the Packers receivers could be downgraded with Rodgers unavailable, facing the Saints defense provides plenty of openings for even Brett Hundley to throw some touchdown passes. All three of Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb could remain in your lineup.

Tight Ends

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

1. Rob Gronkowski vs. ATL (5.2 catches, 70.7 receiving yards, 0.7 TD)

2. Travis Kelce at OAK (5.6 catches, 72.6 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

3. Zach Ertz vs. WAS (5.8 catches, 65.2 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

4. Delanie Walker at CLE (4.9 catches, 62.7 receiving yards, 0.5 TD)

5. Jimmy Graham at NYG (4.6 catches, 56.6 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

6. Kyle Rudolph vs. BAL (4.6 catches, 50.8 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

7. Hunter Henry vs. DEN (3.4 catches, 47.1 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

8. Jordan Reed at PHI (4.1 catches, 44.1 receiving yards, 0.4 TD)

9. Jason Witten at SF (4.7 catches, 45.7 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

10. Evan Engram vs. SEA (4.2 catches, 46.4 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

11. Austin Seferian-Jenkins at MIA (3.8 catches, 41.1 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

12. Martellus Bennett vs. NO (3.9 catches, 41.6 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

13. Coby Fleener at GB (3.4 catches, 40.7 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

14. Jared Cook vs. KC (3.6 catches, 38.8 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

15. Cameron Brate at BUF (3.4 catches, 33.8 receiving yards, 0.3 TD)

The position is as shallow as ever, with only a few players who are really trustworthy on a weekly basis.

Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are the clear top options, although Zach Ertz has climbed into that group with a two-touchdown performance in his last game. He has four scores in his last four games and is becoming a favorite target near the goal line for Wentz.

Cameron Brate has been just as successful with a score in four straight games. Although this streak isn't going to last forever, it makes sense to ride him as long as he keeps it up.

Meanwhile, one of the fastest risers at the position is Evan Engram. The Giants rookie took advantage of the numerous injuries last game with five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Joe Dolan of Fantasy Guru discussed the start to Engram's season:

Austin Seferian-Jenkins has also earned must-start status after a strong showing against the Patriots Sunday. He had one score and should have had another, showing that he is a reliable option on an offense that otherwise lacks playmakers.