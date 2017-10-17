Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

With Week 6 come and gone, we now have an NFL without Aaron Rodgers, David Johnson, Odell Beckham Jr., J.J. Watt and Julian Edelman.

I'm sure there are plenty of fantasy football teams that sported not one, but maybe two or three of those guys, and for that, I'm truly sorry, but you are...

Screwed.

And if you own Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott? It looks like there's a chance you'll be without him due to his looming suspension.

Week 7 offers some juicy matchups for tight ends, so that will be a position to exploit this week.

There's also a good chance we see another explosion from old man Adrian Peterson.

Here are some projections and rankings for the top 50 points-per-reception players for the week. Scoring is based off the point structure for Yahoo PPR leagues.

Top 15 Running Backs

1. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 130 rushing yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 50 yards (29 points)

2. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 85 rushing yards; 7 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (28.5 points)

3. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 90 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD (27.5 points)

4. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Indianapolis Colts: 150 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards (26 points)

5. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 70 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

6. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals (in London): 100 rushing yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 45 yards (24.5 points)

7. C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) at Los Angeles Chargers: 80 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 20 yards (24 points)

8. Adrian Peterson (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Los Angeles Rams (in London): 120 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (22 points)

9. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. New York Jets: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 30 yards (21 points)

10. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Carolina Panthers: 140 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 30 yards (19 points)

11. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 60 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 60 yards (18 points)

12. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 70 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

13. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 120 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 30 yards (17 points)

14. DeMarco Murray (Tennessee Titans) at Cleveland Browns: 105 rushing yards, 1 TD (16.5 points)

15. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) at Dallas Cowboys: 60 rushing yards; 5 receptions, 50 yards (16 points)

Analysis

OK, Adrian Peterson, you have our attention.

I'm sure you saw the stat everywhere—in five games with the New Orleans Saints, AP had just 81 total yards and zero touchdowns. In his debut with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, he had 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

It's time for all of us to eat some crow. We counted him out.

Looking ahead to Week 7, AP will have an intriguing matchup to continue this rejuvenation when his Cardinals take on the Rams in London.

In six games this season, the Rams are getting absolutely crushed by running backs, giving up over 26 fantasy points per game (most in the league) to their opposition and also surrendering a whopping 4.7 yards per carry. Dial up AP once again this week. He's an RB1 with his new team.

From a former Saints running back to a current one, Mark Ingram decided to not hit the snooze button the morning of Week 6 because he looked well-rested en route to a near-30-point outburst in PPR leagues.

As Evan Silva of Rotoworld points out, Ingram's usage and snap count have gone up every week this season:

Without AP around, Ingram has full rein over this backfield when it comes to carrying the ball. Fellow running back Alvin Kamara will still get his in the passing game, but feel confident if you're an Ingram owner—finally.

Top 25 Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 9 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD (30 points)

2. Antonio Browns (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 8 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD (28 points)

3. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

5. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Los Angeles Rams (in London): 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

6. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

7. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 5 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

8. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

9. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) vs. New York Jets: 9 receptions, 95 yards (18.5 points)

10. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) at New York Giants: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

11. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 6 receptions, 100 yards (16 points)

12. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Los Angeles Chargers: 6 receptions, 100 yards (16 points)

13. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

14. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions, 80 yards (15 points)

15. Stefon Diggs (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 8 receptions, 70 yards (15 points)

16. Pierre Garcon (San Francisco 49ers) at Dallas Cowboys: 7 receptions, 75 yards (14.5 points)

17. Terrelle Pryor (Washington Redskins) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

18. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 6 receptions, 60 yards; 20 rushing yards (14 points)

19. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 80 yards (14 points)

20. Rishard Matthews (Tennessee Titans) at Cleveland Browns: 4 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

21. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 3 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD (12.5 points)

22. Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers) at Chicago Bears: 6 receptions, 65 yards (12.5 points)

23. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 6 receptions, 60 yards (12 points)

24. T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 5 receptions, 70 yards (12 points)

25. Amari Cooper (Oakland Raiders) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 2 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD (11.5 points)

Analysis

The duo that is Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen on the Minnesota Vikings have been quite fruitful this season for fantasy owners, but they face a tough task in Week 7.

Coming off Week 6 in which Diggs was absent with a groin injury, Thielen did what he's been doing all season: catch passes for a lot of yards. In fact, it was nine catches for 97 yards.

But both of these guys will do battle with a Baltimore Ravens defense that is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers and has only allowed wide receivers to find paydirt three times all year.

The Ravens are an easy team to make fun of due to their offensive woes, but their secondary is still something to be worried about.

However, Diggs and Thielen are good enough that they'll be able to work around that a little bit and still put up respectable performances. Nothing like we're used to, but they're still players you want to start.

Keep an eye on Diggs' groin injury, though. He's had issues with them in the past, and when he's tried to play through them, he has not been as productive.

Inside the top 25 wide receivers, we have just one Green Bay Packers wide receiver: Jordy Nelson.

With all that talent at the receiver position, how does only one make the cut?

I'll tell you why: Brett Hundley.

Yup. The Packers are now forced to roll with Hundley following the possible season-ending broken collarbone Aaron Rodgers suffered in Week 6.

Hundley will go up against a Saints defense that, while they get a rap from years of mediocrity, has been quite good as of late.

In Week 6 they allowed the Lions to scored 38 points, but 14 of those points came via offensive turnovers turned into defensive touchdowns.

So technically, the defense allowed just 24 points.

That means since Week 3, the Saints are allowing just over 12 points per game.

Due to volume, Nelson should get his work in, but the Saints aren't pushovers right now. Hundley is in for a much tougher challenge than we think.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 6 receptions, 120 yards (18 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 7 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

4. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Cleveland Browns: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

5. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) at New York Giants: 4 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD (15.5 points)

6. Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

7. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (New York Jets) at Miami Dolphins: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

8. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 55 yards (11 points)

9. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Buffalo Bills: 4 receptions, 60 yards (10 points)

10. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) at Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 55 yards (9.5 points)

Analysis

This is a fairly simple section to cover.

See those three tight ends ranked fourth to sixth?

Yeah, start 'em.

Delanie Walker gets the Cleveland Browns.

Jimmy Graham gets the New York Giants.

Kyle Rudolph gets the Baltimore Ravens.

What do all three of those teams have in common? They get beaten up by opposing tight ends, ranking No. 2, 1 and 3, respectively, in most fantasy points to the position.

In fact, each team except for the Browns has allowed a touchdown per game to tight ends.

This is shaping up to be a good week for tight ends.

Well, the top six on this list anyways.

Enjoy.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.