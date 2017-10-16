Kyrie Irving Reportedly to Be Honored by Cavaliers on Opening Night vs. Celtics

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Despite his ugly departure from the team this summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will honor former point guard Kyrie Irving during their season opener against the Boston Celtics.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the team intends to show a video tribute to its fans at some point during the Oct. 17 matchup.

Irving requested a trade out of Cleveland in July and was eventually dealt to the Celtics in August for a package headlined by Isaiah Thomas.

He has since angered even more fans from his old city while praising his new digs.

"[Boston's] a really major city," Irving said, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "Coming from Cleveland, the Midwest, where the culture is different. And then you move to the East Coast—into Boston—and it’s so real [and] alive. An ongoing, thriving city. Consistently. No matter what hour throughout the night."

He also admitted on First Take that he didn't let LeBron James know about his decision and didn't care if he took it personally, via NBA.com.

Despite the breakup, there is no denying the impact Irving had during his time in Cleveland. The 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick has been a Rookie of the Year and a four-time All-Star, and he's coming off a career-high 25.2 points per game. Perhaps most importantly, he helped the team reach three straight NBA Finals, including a 2016 championship run where he knocked down the title-clinching shot in Game 7.

The 25-year-old is now the enemy coming into town with the rival Celtics, but at least Cleveland will give fans a chance to appreciate what he did for the organization.