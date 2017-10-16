JR Smith on Celtics: 'I Don't Think They Really Pose a Big Threat to Us'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

JR Smith has seen the moves the Boston Celtics made this offseason, but his faith in himself and the Cleveland Cavaliers is unwavering.

"I don't think they really pose a big threat to us," Smith told reporters Monday, a day ahead of the Cavs' season-opening matchup against the Celtics.

Boston added Kyrie Irving via trade from Cleveland and Gordon Hayward in free agency this summer, creating a Big Three with Al Horford.

