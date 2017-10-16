    JR Smith on Celtics: 'I Don't Think They Really Pose a Big Threat to Us'

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith poses for a portrait during the NBA basketball team media day, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    JR Smith has seen the moves the Boston Celtics made this offseason, but his faith in himself and the Cleveland Cavaliers is unwavering.

    "I don't think they really pose a big threat to us," Smith told reporters Monday, a day ahead of the Cavs' season-opening matchup against the Celtics.

    Boston added Kyrie Irving via trade from Cleveland and Gordon Hayward in free agency this summer, creating a Big Three with Al Horford.

             

