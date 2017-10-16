    Kubrat Pulev Suffers Shoulder Injury, Anthony Joshua to Face Carlos Takam

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    Britain's Anthony Joshua (L) and Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev (R) stand on the pitch at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 11, 2017 during a promotional event for their heavyweight world title boxing match. Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his IBO, IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on October 28. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff CADDICK (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

    Anthony Joshua will now fight Carlos Takam on October 28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff after Kubrat Pulev pulled out of their heavyweight title clash with a shoulder injury.

    News of the change came via Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn on Monday:

    According to Riath Al-Samarrai of MailOnline, Pulev "is believed to have damaged his right shoulder in sparring."

    Joshua is the current holder of the IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight belts, with Pulev previously the mandatory challenger for the former of those three championships.

    The contest, now with Takam, is set to be Joshua's first since he became the unified champion, as he beat the legendary Wladimir Klitschko in an epic tussle at Wembley in May; after both men had earlier been floored in the fight, the Briton rallied in the 11th round to secure a stunning win.

    Needless to say, after such a performance, interest is high in Joshua, and as reported by Al-Samarrai, in excess of 70,000 tickets are already said to have been sold for the contest. 

    Takam will face an almighty challenge in trying to halt the champion. The 2012 Olympic gold medallist has won all 19 fights since turning professional, with all of his victories coming inside the distance.

    Related

      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Is the Miracle Man HBO's Future Star?

      PP
      via EightCount.tv
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Teen Stabbed to Death at UK Boxing Show

      Niall Doran
      via Boxing News and Views
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Groves Beats Cox with 4th-round Knockout

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Boxer Disqualified for Awful Cheap Shot

      Sportbible
      via Sportbible