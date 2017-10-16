WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 16

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Backstage, Axel tried to fire up the troops. After some hesitation, he went to go pick a fight with Reigns. The Miz later found Axel hung upside down from a forklift.

The A-Lister sat in on commentary.

In the cage, Reigns and Strowman collided, with neither titan able to get a clear advantage at first. The Monster Among Men eventually overwhelmed his foe, batting him around like a dead mouse.

Reigns looked to escape, but The Bar got in the way. Ambrose and Rollins yanked the European bruisers off the cage and a brawl broke out.

Kane's music played as he tore through the ring to lay a beating on The Big Dog. Kane and Strowman battered the helpless powerhouse until he couldn't get up.

Result

Strowman wins via pinfall.

Memorable Moments and Quotes

"I need this match more than anything."—Axel.

Strowman flings Reigns across the ring.

Strowman yanks Reigns back into the cage for a superplex.

Reigns counters a toss from Strowman to land a Superman Punch.

Grade

A-

Analysis

Monday's main event, especially the brawl outside the cage, provided a quality preview for TLC's big bout.

The stakes added to the action. The idea of a fifth heel being added to The Miz's crew gave the show and this contest a sense of purpose.

Strowman looked great in the steel cage. WWE should make that match one The Monster Among Men battles in often, turning it into his home field so to speak.

Kane's addition is all kinds of random. WWE plucked him from semi-retirement to be the fifth man. More explanation is surely on the way, but for now, The Big Red Machine's motivation is unclear.