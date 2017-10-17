Astros vs. Yankees: ALCS Game 4 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Yankees climbed back into the American League Championship Series on Monday at Yankee Stadium, defeating the Houston Astros 8-1 in Game 3 to cut the series deficit to 2-1.



As he has done so many times this season, starting pitcher CC Sabathia stopped the bleeding for the Yankees, throwing six shutout innings while striking out five. Aaron Judge and Todd Frazier provided the spark on offense, with both players smacking three-run homers.



The Yankees avoided going down three games to none, a playoff precipice that only one team has ever come back from (2004 Boston Red Sox against the Yankees, in case you forgot).



With the series rejuvenated and the Yanks looking to secure another win at home before heading back to Houston, here's a look at the viewing info for Game 4.

Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 4 Info



When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:08 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in New York City

TV: FS1

Live Stream: MLB.TV (subscription), FoxSportsGo

Tickets: StubHub



The Astros might feel comfortable knowing that despite their offense's inability to get much going through three games, they still have the series and home-field advantage.

Houston won Games 1 and 2 by scores of 2-1, with starters Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander shutting down the Yankees bats and allowing the team to do just enough to win. Charlie Morton failed to keep the momentum going, allowing seven earned runs in 3.2 innings of work.

Houston saw reliever Will Harris give up another run in one-third of an inning, but then Collin McHugh got the bullpen back on track with four shutout innings of long relief.



The Astros will try to get back on track behind right-handed starter Lance McCullers in Game 4 for a simple reason, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

The 24-year-old was excellent for much of the season, even making his first All-Star Game, but his ERA ballooned from 2.69 at the end of June to 4.25 by the end of the 2017 season. Injuries saw him miss the entire month of August.

McCullers has just one postseason appearance so far, giving up two runs and striking out four in three innings of long relief in the Astros' Game 3 loss to the the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS.

McCullers' opposite on the mound will be Sonny Gray. The 27-year-old came to New York from Oakland via a midseason trade and has been solid in pinstripes, posting a 3.72 ERA in 65.1 innings of work after swapping uniforms.

David Dermer/Associated Press

However, he struggled in his first postseason outing, giving up three runs in 3.1 innings against the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the ALDS. However, Gray is drawing confidence from his experience playing against Houston as a member of the Athletics.

"I feel like I have thrown the ball pretty well against these guys," Gray said per the Houston Chronicle's Hunter Atkins. "And it's going to be a good challenge tomorrow and one that I'm ready for."



Gray will take heart in the fact that the Yankees' own bats woke up in a big way for Game 3, and the defense was pretty solid as well.

Frazier's three-run blast in the second inning was supplemented by Judge's own blistering shot to the cheap seats.

Judge also thrilled the Yankees faithful with some stellar glove work, the best example being this leaping grab at the wall in the fourth inning, per MLB:



MLB Network's Jon Morosi made this quip after the stunning grab:



The Yankees are no strangers to players crafting their legends in October and beyond, and Judge put in a performance in Game 3 that will only have fans salivating, hoping it's the beginning of many great fall moments to come.

Houston has plenty of great individual players, but it's the top-to-bottom team effort that has gotten them this far. The pitching work has been mostly excellent, and Houston manager A.J. Hinch should be able to go to whichever bullpen arm he needs after McHugh's long-relief stint and Verlander's one-run, 13-strike complete game gem in Game 2.

The bats need to come alive, however, as the Astros have struggled to string hits together. Of their 15 hits in this series, nine have come from second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa.

The team has gotten exactly what it's needed from the heart of its lineup, but the rest of the roster is faltering in this regard.

Houston will have to capitalize on Gray's shaky displays as a Yankee if they want to take overwhelming control of this series.