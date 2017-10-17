Chelsea vs. Roma: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea continue their 2017/18 UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign, with Roma the visitors to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues secured an impressive 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano last time out, leaving them top of the group with maximum points from their opening two games.

However, Roma are in second place on four points, having won at FC Qarabag and held Atleti to a draw in the Italian capital on the opening matchday.

Read on to find out how to watch Wednesday's clash, complete with the latest team news and a match preview.

Date: Wednesday, October 18

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Team News

Chelsea have injury problems as midfielder N'Golo Kante remains sidelined, along with Danny Drinkwater.

The Blues also lost Victor Moses to injury during Saturday's surprise defeat to the Premier League's bottom side, Crystal Palace.

Moses is expected to be out of action for at least four weeks due to a hamstring problem, according to Matt Law at the Telegraph.

However, there is better news with regards to Alvaro Morata who is back in training and could return to lead the line, per Neil Robinson of Reuters (h/t MailOnline).

Antonio Rudiger, signed from Roma over the summer, could feature for Chelsea in defence.

Roma also have problems with coach Eusebio Di Francesco having said it is "practically impossible" for Kostas Manolas to feature after picking up an injury in the weekend defeat to Napoli, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

Per the report, the visitors are also expected to be without Patrik Schick, Gregoire Defrel and Emerson Palmieri while Stephan El Shaarawy and Kevin Strootman are doubts.

Preview

Chelsea have made light work of their European campaign so far, in stark contrast to the defence of their Premier League title where they have already been beaten by Burnley, Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Injuries have hurt Antonio Conte's side, particularly the loss of Kante, who protects the defence so well, and his absence has left the team looking unbalanced and disjointed.

The loss of Moses is also a problem for Chelsea's small squad and may mean players playing out of position according to Conte, per Nizaar Kinsella at Goal:

However, the potential return of Morata is good news; he has proven a superb signing, and his importance to the team is highlighted by Squawka:

Roma also go into the game on the back of a defeat, having been beaten 1-0 by Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico, although the hosts did hit the woodwork twice late on in the game.

It was only their second defeat of the season, and they still boast the joint best defensive record in the division, meaning they may well be tough to break down on Wednesday.

However, Conte is unlikely to have taken Saturday's defeat at Selhurst Park lightly and will demand an improvement from his players, who will know a win would leave them in a commanding position after three games played.