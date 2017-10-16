CJ McCollum Says NBA 'Didn't Have to Suspend' Him for Season Opener

Steve Yeater/Associated Press

While CJ McCollum acknowledges he broke a rule by leaving the bench in an on-court altercation during Wednesday's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, he believes the NBA could have used discretion and not suspended him for their regular-season opener.

"They could have suspended me for the preseason game," McCollum said, per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian. "They could have fined me more money and allowed me to play in the regular-season game. It's the intent and it's usually up to them; it's to their discretion. So they had a choice. They didn't have to suspend me."

McCollum, 26, will sit out Wednesday's opener in Phoenix for briefly stepping away from the bench during the fracas. He only left the designated area for a brief time before returning to the bench but still broke a longstanding NBA rule, which led to the one-game ban.

