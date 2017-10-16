Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly Cleared to Practice by Surgeon Who Repaired Knee

Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly Cleared to Practice by Surgeon Who Repaired KneeOctober 16, 2017
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was reportedly cleared to return to practice by the surgeon who performed the procedure on his dislocated knee, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN:
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
Dr, Dan Cooper gave @teddyb_h2o the clearance this morning. Vikings now decide whether to take QB off PUP list which opens three-week window2017-10-16 14:52:15
Bridgewater missed all of the 2016 season after suffering the injury in August, which required a multiligament reconstruction.
