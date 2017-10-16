    Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly Cleared to Practice by Surgeon Who Repaired Knee

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was reportedly cleared to return to practice by the surgeon who performed the procedure on his dislocated knee, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN:

    Bridgewater missed all of the 2016 season after suffering the injury in August, which required a multiligament reconstruction.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

