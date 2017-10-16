    Kareem Hunt: 1st Player to Have 100 Yards from Scrimmage in Each of 1st 6 Games

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs in front of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    Fact: With 110 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt becomes the first player in NFL history to record 100-plus yards from scrimmage in each of first six career games.

    Source: @ChiefsReporter

