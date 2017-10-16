Kareem Hunt: 1st Player to Have 100 Yards from Scrimmage in Each of 1st 6 Games

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Fact: With 110 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt becomes the first player in NFL history to record 100-plus yards from scrimmage in each of first six career games.

Source: @ChiefsReporter