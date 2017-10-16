Chelsea Transfer News: Kalidou Koulibaly Price Set in Latest Rumours

Chelsea Transfer News: Kalidou Koulibaly Price Set in Latest RumoursOctober 16, 2017
Napoli have reportedly set a price of between €60 million and €70 million for Chelsea target Kalidou Koulibaly.
According to Federico Albrizio of Calciomercato, Chelsea are long-term admirers of the centre-back. The Partenopei would prefer to keep him, but such a figure could convince them to sell.
The club might also struggle to keep hold of him if they can beat Juventus to the Serie A title.
Napoli are two points clear at the top of the table and already five above the Bianconeri after winning all eight of their matches, and Koulibaly has been ever-present to help them concede just five goals.
Football journalist David Amoyal believes the 26-year-old is Napoli's best centre-back, which explains their reluctance to sell him:
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
I have no updates on Chelsea, Koulibaly is the only above average central defender Napoli has so won't be easy to get him IMO https://t.co/e0QyIz4wL02017-6-14 10:48:42
The Senegal international is in his fourth campaign with the club, and he has improved dramatically under the tutelage of manager Maurizio Sarri.
His robust physicality is tailor-made for the English top flight, and he has developed into an aggressive but intelligent defender who reads the game well.
Squawka Football highlighted his impressive ball-winning ability:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Of the 15 players to attempt 200+ tackles in Serie A since 2014/15; Kalidou Koulibaly has the highest success rate. An impressive 83.4%. 💪 https://t.co/zjF2AeLnJa2017-7-18 21:51:01
Koulibaly's distribution is also strong. According to Squawka, he has found a team-mate with 94 per cent of his passes in Serie A this term.
He does not simply lay off to his fellow defenders, though, as he looks to bring the ball forward at every opportunity, per WhoScored:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Kalidou Koulibaly: Made more forward passes vs Feyenoord (49) than any other player has made in a Champions League match this season https://t.co/oKL7WWulhu2017-9-27 10:00:00
Chelsea are typically solid at the back, with Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta forming a strong unit, but there's room for improvement there.
There certainly was on Saturday as the Blues suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Chelsea's display was really poor today. Bad in possession, second best in the tackle, creatively uninspired. Defensively fragile #CRYCHE2017-10-14 15:56:07
Koulibaly could upgrade their back three, so he'd be a welcome addition to the side at Stamford Bridge.
He's a key figure in Naples, though, so it appears prising him away will not be easy or cheap to do.