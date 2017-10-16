Chelsea Transfer News: Kalidou Koulibaly Price Set in Latest Rumours

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli have reportedly set a price of between €60 million and €70 million for Chelsea target Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Federico Albrizio of Calciomercato, Chelsea are long-term admirers of the centre-back. The Partenopei would prefer to keep him, but such a figure could convince them to sell.

The club might also struggle to keep hold of him if they can beat Juventus to the Serie A title.

Napoli are two points clear at the top of the table and already five above the Bianconeri after winning all eight of their matches, and Koulibaly has been ever-present to help them concede just five goals.

Football journalist David Amoyal believes the 26-year-old is Napoli's best centre-back, which explains their reluctance to sell him:

The Senegal international is in his fourth campaign with the club, and he has improved dramatically under the tutelage of manager Maurizio Sarri.

His robust physicality is tailor-made for the English top flight, and he has developed into an aggressive but intelligent defender who reads the game well.

Squawka Football highlighted his impressive ball-winning ability:

Koulibaly's distribution is also strong. According to Squawka, he has found a team-mate with 94 per cent of his passes in Serie A this term.

He does not simply lay off to his fellow defenders, though, as he looks to bring the ball forward at every opportunity, per WhoScored:

Chelsea are typically solid at the back, with Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta forming a strong unit, but there's room for improvement there.

There certainly was on Saturday as the Blues suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Koulibaly could upgrade their back three, so he'd be a welcome addition to the side at Stamford Bridge.

He's a key figure in Naples, though, so it appears prising him away will not be easy or cheap to do.