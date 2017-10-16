Latest NJPW, ROH and More Non-WWE Wrestling News and Buzz for Week of Oct. 15

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As WWE continues to build toward the Raw-exclusive Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view on Sunday, the rest of the wrestling world is putting on marquee events and preparing for the next set of shows.

Regardless of which company you love the most, there is something special happening that would appeal to every type of wrestling fan.

In New Japan Pro-Wrestling, last week's King of Pro-Wrestling event has kicked the anticipation for Wrestle Kingdom into high drive.

With Kazuchika Okada retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Evil, and Tetsuya Naito successfully retaining his No. 1 contendership against Tomohiro Ishii, the Wrestle Kingdom main event is set.

Okada vs. Naito is going to be an early Match of the Year contender.

As for Ring of Honor, Sunday was the Global Wars PPV headlined by Kenny Omega retaining the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship over Yoshi-Hashi. The highlights of the show also included Will Ospreay defeating Flip Gordon, Marty Scurll beating Hiromu Takahashi and the hilarious battle between Colt Cabana and Toru Yano.

ROH will also be hosting the Philadelphia Excellence show on Friday at the historic 2300 Arena.

While Lucha Underground has been one of the best wrestling programs of the last decade, Wednesday is the finale of Ultima Lucha Tres. With no news of a Season 4 announced, this could be the last we see of the Temple.

Whether Lucha Underground continues or not, this week's two-hour special featuring Matanza Cueto vs. El Dragon Azteca, Jr, Cage vs. Jeremiah Crane vs. Mil Muertes and Johnny Mundo vs. Prince Puma will be incredible. This is must-watch television, folks.

As for the wrestling fans following Impact Wrestling, Johnny Impact was crowned the No. 1 contender to challenge Eli Drake for the Global Championship at Bound for Glory on November 5. The card is taking shape and the next several weeks of programming will lead to the company's biggest PPV of the year.

Another major show taking place soon is the WrestleCircus one-year anniversary celebration known as CircusMania. The card is highlighted by Shane Strickland vs. Brian Cage, Tessa Blanchard vs. Dezmond Xavier and a tag team match between John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie vs. Joey Ryan and Candice LeRae.

For Evolve fans, the weekend was highlighted by an absolute war between Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, which resulted in the former finally getting a clean win over his opponent and walking out of the PPV with the WWN Championship.

