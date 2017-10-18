WWE TLC 2017: 7 Greatest TLC Matches in WWE History

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The Tables, Ladders and Chairs match has been a staple of WWE programming since its inception in 2000, spawning some of the best matches of the two decades that followed.

Edge, Christian, The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz set the bar incredibly high, and Superstars across generations have spent years trying to raise it.

Have they, though?

Over the course of 17 years, there have been 19 TLC matches.

Some have exceeded expectations, while others disappointed. Through it all, the gimmick has provided fans with unforgettable spots, unfathomable feats of athleticism and unbridled violence.

Sunday night, WWE presents TLC match No. 20 when The Shield battles The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kane in a five-on-three contest. In preparation for that showdown, relive these seven matches that laid the foundation for their epic encounter.