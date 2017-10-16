Preview and Predictions for Washington Redskins' Week 7 MNF Matchup

Preview and Predictions for Washington Redskins' Week 7 MNF MatchupOctober 16, 2017
A big night for Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Josh Doctson, as well as a swarming showing from a rapidly improving pass rush, are among the things you can count on from the Washington Redskins when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.
The Burgundy and Gold will travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for Monday Night Football ready to supplant the Eagles' early dominance of the NFC East. Washington will also be looking to exact a measure of revenge after falling to a 30-17 defeat to the Eagles at FedExField in Week 1.
Returning the favor will demand a big game from quarterback Kirk Cousins, along with steady production on the ground. Achieving the latter will likely put the onus on rookie Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson, as Rob Kelley continues to deal with injury.
The Redskins' remit defensively will be to keep Carson Wentz and his receivers in check. It won't be easy as injuries are starting to mount in the secondary, where cornerbacks Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland will be doubts.
Read on for predictions about the Redskins' most important game of the season so far.
Preview
Injuries on the back end will be the biggest concern leading into next week's crunch game. Norman is already out with rib and lung issues, making Breeland's status a bigger issue.
Norman's fellow starter left Week 6's 26-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers with an apparent knee problem during the third quarter.
As Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington noted, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden's initial prognosis was a bleak one: "Jay Gruden said that the initial diagnosis was an MCL sprain and that an MRI will be done on Monday. Breeland was seen in the locker room walking with a noticeable limp but without any sort of brace or other support."
Being without Norman and Breeland would be a major issue against an Eagles air attack loaded with size and speed on the outside. Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery can both stretch coverage and win jump balls as natural big-play threats.
Keeping those two quiet will represent a challenge for Quinton Dunbar and Kendall Fuller. Yet the bigger challenge will be the one facing whoever plays safety in Week 7.
The rotation is getting thinner by the week, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times: "Gruden announced rookie Montae Nicholson has a shoulder injury and Stefan McClure has a knee sprain. The Redskins dressed just three safeties Sunday after Deshazor Everett missed the game with a hamstring injury."
Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky needs athleticism and savvy at safety if his unit is going to handle Zach Ertz more effectively, after the dynamic Eagles tight end caught eight passes for 93 yards in Week 1.
Philly should be healthy for the game, with cornerback Jaylen Watkins, running back Wendell Smallwood, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and linebacker Jordan Hicks all expected to return to practice, per Dave Spadaro of the team's official website.
One of the key matchups to watch will be Washington's eighth-ranked run defense against the Eagles' deep and versatile rushing attack, ranked fifth in the NFL. Philadelphia's underrated ability to move the chains on the ground has added enviable balance to their offense, making second-year passer Wentz a better quarterback in the process.
Bottling up the Eagles' backs will take away said balance and leave Wentz at the mercy of a marauding pass rush. It's a matchup favoring the Redskins, who have 15 sacks after five games, while the 5-1 Eagles have surrendered 16.
Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson Will Both Score
The Eagles turned some heads when they beat the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 6. Philly won 28-23 in Charlotte, but a few weaknesses were still notable, specifically a struggle to deal with size in the passing game.
Panthers wideouts 6'5", 245-pound Kelvin Benjamin and 6'4", 225-pounder Devin Funchess both helped themselves to big plays. Benjamin recorded 99 yards on nine catches, while Funchess accounted for 36 yards off three grabs.
The Redskins can find similar big plays in the passing game thanks to their own towering receivers. Both Pryor and Doctson will physically outmatch Eagles cornerbacks.
At 6'4" and 228 pounds, Pryor is a mismatch for Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas and Patrick Robinson, none of whom stands taller than 6'2". Doctson is also 6'2" but is steadily developing a flair for the big play after hauling in his second touchdown catch of the season against the 49ers.
Washington's first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft is averaging 22.5 yards per reception. Doctson can win vertically on the outside, as well as over the middle on inside routes, where his frame and strength create separation.
The Eagles won't be able to matchup effectively with Washington's tallest wideouts, both of whom will put touchdowns on the board at the Linc.
Chris Thompson Will Register 8-10 Receptions
The Eagles couldn't cover running backs out of the backfield in Carolina, so they should be worried about facing Chris Thompson. Washington's third-down back is putting together a spectacular season and once again showed off his talent as a receiver against the 49ers.
Thompson turned four catches into 105 yards in Week 6. He will be a matchup nightmare for a Philadelphia defense Carolina rookie running back Christian McCaffrey burned for 56 yards and a touchdown off 10 receptions.
Put eight to 10 passes in Thompson's hands and he'll make much more out of them. No. 25 has the speed to escape linebackers even as athletic as Eagles trio Hicks, Nigel Bradham and Mychal Kendricks.
What is making Thompson more effective this season is how often Cousins is prepared to look his way. Adapting to life after DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, as well as the injury interrupted start to the season for tight end Jordan Reed, has forced Cousins to find a new safety valve.
Washington's starting quarterback has wisely chosen Thompson as the pass-catching playmaker he trusts in clutch situations. Cousins will find Thompson open early and often against the Eagles next Monday night.
Redskins Will Again Hold the Eagles Under 100 Yards Rushing
The Redskins are the only team to hold the Eagles under 100 yards rushing in a game this season. It's a feat they will duplicate in Week 7.
Philadelphia runners combined for only 58 yards in the season's opening week. They struggled to build momentum against a stout front seven strong along the interior and on the edges.
Washington's strength in the middle will be tested after top draft pick Jonathan Allen sprained his foot against the 49ers. The burly defensive tackle will require an MRI, according to Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post, who also noted how Allen wore a protective boot after the game.
Yet even without Allen, the Redskins are still formidable at the heart of the trenches. Ends Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee, as well as nose tackle Ziggy Hood, are a stingy front three in Manusky's base defense. Meanwhile, D-tackle Matt Ioannidis and linebacker Martrell Spaight are also key figures in the sub-package schemes.
Eagles offensive tackles Jason Peters and Barrett Brooks will have their hands full trying to subdue outside 'backers Preston Smith, Ryan Kerrigan and Junior Galette. With the edges secure, McClain and McGee will be able to lock up double teams inside and let middle linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster attack downhill and swarm on LeGarrette Blount, Smallwood and Corey Clement.
Variety is one of the main challenges the Eagles pose defenses on the ground. Blount's straight-ahead power can punish teams, but McClain's strength inside can limit his threat, while Smith, Kerrigan and Co. will keep Smallwood and Clement under wraps.
The Redskins showed their mettle stopping the run in Week 6 as they held the 49ers and the outside zone-running scheme of head coach Kyle Shanahan to just 85 yards. Don't count on Philadelphia's offense matching even this modest total.
Washington Will Record a Season-High 5 Sacks
The Redskins have logged 10 sacks in their last three games, which is bad news for an Eagles offense vulnerable to the blitz recently. Wentz was sacked three times by the Panthers, who consistently wrecked Philadelphia's protection schemes with overload pressure.
The Panthers attacked the edges and outnumbered blockers along the interior. Cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Thomas Davis got to the quarterback because of how they were isolated against running backs.
Writing for the Eagles' official website, Spadaro has anticipated "in this copycat league teams to blitz the running backs in the future." Manusky and his staff can target running backs in pass protection by overloading the edges.
Putting Kerrigan and Smith on the same side of the formation in certain sub-package looks would work. Alternatively, Philly runners will need to become blockers if the Redskins attack the middle with double A-gap pressure. Sending Brown and Spaight or safety D.J. Swearinger through the middle out of nickel sets will exploit this key weakness.
The Redskins will also have a natural matchup advantage if Johnson isn't able to start. His absence would mean Brooks continuing at right tackle.
Brooks struggled to deal with 37-year-old rush end Julius Peppers against the Panthers. Peppers easily beat Brooks for a strip-sack. It won't get any easier for Brooks against Kerrigan.
All things add up to a breakout game for Washington's burgeoning arsenal of pass-rushing talent.
Stand-in Cornerbacks Will Cope with Eagles Vertical Passing Attack
The swarming pass rush will help Washington's stand-in cornerbacks perform above expectations and cope with Philadelphia's deep passing game. Dunbar and Fuller are talented and opportunistic, traits needed to eliminate the big plays the Eagles routinely found through the air in Week 1.
Nelson Agholor burned Washington's secondary for a 58-yard score, while Jeffery reeled in a 24-yard grab and Smith hauled in a 30-yarder. Those plays came with Norman and Breeland in the lineup, but there are reasons to believe Dunbar and Fuller can fare better.
Both deputy cover men performed admirably against the 49ers. In particular, Dunbar handled a heavy workload, per Pro Football Focus: "Dunbar was targeted 14(!) times on the day, yet yielded an average of only 5.9 yards per target. Dunbar broke up two passes and should have added a third that luckily found the hands of Pierre Garcon on the final drive of the game."
Meanwhile, the same source detailed how effective Fuller became as the game wore on: "With Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland out by the end of the game, this one could have gone much worse. Fuller though only allowed one catch all day on three targets while adding a pick and pass breakup to his stat line."
Fuller and Dunbar emphatically proved the Redskins have the depth in the secondary to cope without their regulars. Expect the replacements to play above expectations in Week 7.
Depth and favorable matchups on both sides of the ball can see Washington to a pivotal road win and a genuine foothold in the race for the playoffs.