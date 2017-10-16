Preview and Predictions for Washington Redskins' Week 7 MNF Matchup

1 of 6

Injuries on the back end will be the biggest concern leading into next week's crunch game. Norman is already out with rib and lung issues, making Breeland's status a bigger issue.

Norman's fellow starter left Week 6's 26-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers with an apparent knee problem during the third quarter.

As Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington noted, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden's initial prognosis was a bleak one: "Jay Gruden said that the initial diagnosis was an MCL sprain and that an MRI will be done on Monday. Breeland was seen in the locker room walking with a noticeable limp but without any sort of brace or other support."

Being without Norman and Breeland would be a major issue against an Eagles air attack loaded with size and speed on the outside. Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery can both stretch coverage and win jump balls as natural big-play threats.

Keeping those two quiet will represent a challenge for Quinton Dunbar and Kendall Fuller. Yet the bigger challenge will be the one facing whoever plays safety in Week 7.

The rotation is getting thinner by the week, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times: "Gruden announced rookie Montae Nicholson has a shoulder injury and Stefan McClure has a knee sprain. The Redskins dressed just three safeties Sunday after Deshazor Everett missed the game with a hamstring injury."

Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky needs athleticism and savvy at safety if his unit is going to handle Zach Ertz more effectively, after the dynamic Eagles tight end caught eight passes for 93 yards in Week 1.

Philly should be healthy for the game, with cornerback Jaylen Watkins, running back Wendell Smallwood, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and linebacker Jordan Hicks all expected to return to practice, per Dave Spadaro of the team's official website.

One of the key matchups to watch will be Washington's eighth-ranked run defense against the Eagles' deep and versatile rushing attack, ranked fifth in the NFL. Philadelphia's underrated ability to move the chains on the ground has added enviable balance to their offense, making second-year passer Wentz a better quarterback in the process.

Bottling up the Eagles' backs will take away said balance and leave Wentz at the mercy of a marauding pass rush. It's a matchup favoring the Redskins, who have 15 sacks after five games, while the 5-1 Eagles have surrendered 16.