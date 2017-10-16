Harry Kane Takes Real Madrid Rumours 'In His Stride,' Says Mauricio Pochettino

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Kane remains unfazed by speculation linking him with Real Madrid, according to Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

He spoke to Guillem Balague for AS, and said:

"He really takes it in his stride. Harry is a really mature lad, he sees things really clearly. His dream is to do something big at Tottenham, the club he's a fan of.

"If the big teams recognise your work, and you're in the press, all that does is to encourage you to carry on doing what you chose to do.

"He is an exceptional person, a humble lad, with great values, very human values. It's a pleasure to coach a player like that because he makes your life very easy."

Fernando Rodrigo of Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Star's Luke Gardener) reported Los Blancos were open to trading Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric for the striker in a sensational swap deal.

While that seems unlikely, it's of little surprise the links have surfaced given the success Real have had in recruiting Bale and Modric from Spurs in the past and Kane's incredible form this year.

As OptaJoe demonstrated, his phenomenal efforts for club and country have earned him a deserved nomination for the Ballon d'Or:

BT Sport's Jules Breach believes that for all the plaudits he receives, Kane is still somehow underrated in some quarters:

If the striker donned Real's kit, there would likely be no doubt the 24-year-old is a world-class talent.

Kane's attitude is almost as impressive as his talent, as he appears to be a consummate professional. That he remains grounded despite his form and the talk surrounding him is commendable and a sign he could be capable of making the step up to a team of Real's stature.

Los Blancos will have the opportunity to witness Kane firsthand when Spurs travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday for their UEFA Champions League clash, which Pochettino is relishing.

He added: "Real Madrid has something special, something that's impossible to describe and which you only feel when you play in the Bernabeu or against them. If you haven't played against Madrid in the Bernabeu it's like you haven't been baptised."

The match will be Tottenham's biggest test of the season so far, and one of the biggest matches of Kane's career.

It will be fascinating to see how he and the team get on in the Spanish capital, and rumours linking the forward with Los Blancos are sure to increase if he puts in a good performance.

Such speculation has not affected Kane thus far, though, and it's unlikely to start doing so now.