EPL Week 9 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sunday battles between north London and Merseyside clubs dominate the Premier League schedule in Week 9, as four teams in desperate need of a win for different reasons face off.

The first contest will see Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park, before attentions will then turn to Wembley for Liverpool's trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, league leaders Manchester City will be seeking to continue their irresistible form at home to Burnley, while Manchester United travel to Huddersfield Town. Chelsea, meanwhile, will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host a strong Watford outfit.

Read on for the fixtures in full, a prediction for each match and a closer look at a trio of players that'll be expected to make the difference for their respective sides.

Premier League Week 9 Schedule

Friday, October 20

West Ham United vs. Brighton (1-0)

Saturday, October 21

Chelsea vs. Watford, (2-1)

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United (0-3)

Manchester City vs. Burnley (3-0)

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace (2-0)

Stoke City vs. Bournemouth (2-1)

Swansea City vs. Leicester City (1-1)

Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion (1-1)

Sunday, October 22

Everton vs. Arsenal (0-2)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool (2-1)

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

As things stand, the City midfield maestro is in a class of his own after he orchestrated an incredible 7-2 win over Stoke City last time out.

The control, vision and technique De Bruyne showcased was mesmerising, as he pulled the Potters apart. The Belgian set up two goals, linked play together and pushed City forward time after time; his injured team-mate Benjamin Mendy was impressed:

De Bruyne has now played in 100 games for City:

"We have come up against a sensational team and been found wanting," admitted Stoke boss Mark Hughes after the loss, per Joe Bernstein of the MailOnline. "They have De Bruyne who is head and shoulders above any player in the Premier League in my view in because of the way he can dictate and affect the game."

Burnley will need a plan to contain De Bruyne, but no team has been able to do so yet in the Premier League this season.

Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Although there have been some positive signs from Lacazette since his move to Arsenal from Lyon, away from home he's struggled to show his best.

Indeed, all of his goals for the Gunners so far for have come at the Emirates Stadium, and in the 2-1 loss to Watford last time out the Frenchman found it tough again. Lacazette was isolated and replaced in the second period.

Arsenal goalscoring legend Ian Wright thinks the France international would benefit from playing alongside another forward:

Given the Gunners' awful away record this season in the Premier League—they've drawn one and lost three of their four games—manager Arsene Wenger needs the club's record signing to find his touch on the road.

This Everton team, who have endured a torrid beginning to the campaign, feel like ideal opponents for the striker to break his away duck against. Lacazette's movement and dynamism will be too good for a ponderous Toffees defence, and he'll fire his team to a much-needed away victory.

Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Often Tottenham's excellent defensive record is attributed to the fine work done by Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. But Lloris deserves credit for the part he plays too.

The Spurs skipper is one of the finest goalkeepers around and put in another great performance in the win against Bournemouth. When Eric Dier turned the ball inadvertently towards his own goal, Lloris plunged to his left to keep the ball out.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece noted the reactions of the France international:

Additionally, Lloris kept out Jermain Defoe late on to ensure Spurs notched their first victory in the Premier League at Wembley Stadium.

It's a win that means the pressure is off against Liverpool on Sunday to some degree. Though against one of the division's most dangerous attacking outfits, you sense the Tottenham goalkeeper will be a busy man again.